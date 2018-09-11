APAC Bluetooth Low Energy Market analysis and drive growth by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “APAC Bluetooth Low Energy Market: By Product Type (Modules, Chipsets); By Mode (Single, Dual); By Application (Automotive Connectivity, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Others); By Country- (2018-2024)”, the market will be driven by the on-going technological improvements in bluetooth low energy devices.

China Will Continue to Lead the Market Share and Growth During 2018-2024.

China is the world’s second largest economy and Asia’s biggest market for BLE technology. It has made fast advances in areas such as education, infrastructure, high-tech manufacturing, academic publishing, patents and commercial applications. It is now, in some areas and by some measures, a world leader. China manufactures more than half of the world’s electronic goods and thus provides the largest potential for adoption of the BLE technology. China held the largest revenue of $513.23 million in 2017 and is projected to register $2.747 billion by 2024 with the highest CAGR of 27.20%.

Selected / Sample Analysis Done in the full Report:

The APAC Bluetooth Low Energy modules market revenue was valued $686.11 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $2.5 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 21.08%. The APAC Bluetooth Low Energy chipsets segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.06%, from $687.57 million in 2017 and reach $3.26 billion by 2024.

The total market for Single Mode Bluetooth Low Energy is envisaged to amplify from $277.92 million in 2017 to $3.23 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 41.87%, while the market for dominant Dual Mode Bluetooth Low Energy will rise at a CAGR of 12.23% from $1.095 billion in 2017 to $2.53 billion by 2024.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

Increasing number of smartphone production centers in Indonesia is set to drive the BLE market in this country.

Malaysia launched few action plans to drive the national IoT strategic roadmap in the country. It resulted in catalyzing an IoT development hub by facilitating research and development of IoT applications and services in this region. The increasing IoT spending is observed to drive the BLE market in Malaysia.

The increasing adoption of smart home technology is about to drive the demand for BLE devices in this country during the forecast period.

Key Players of the APAC Bluetooth Low Energy Market:

Panasonic Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Nordic Semiconductors, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, Cypress Semiconductor are the major players in the APAC Bluetooth Low Energy Market. The Panasonic Corporation is leading in the BLE market in terms of product launches and market expansion. The company launched several reference designs to enable the rapid development of emerging low power applications such as smart remote control, smart beacons and many others.

APAC Bluetooth Low Energy Market Report is Segmented as below:

APAC Bluetooth Low Energy Market By Product Type: Moduct CHipset

APAC Bluetooth Low Energy Market By Mode: Single Mode Dual Mode

APAC Bluetooth Low Energy Market By Applications: Automotive Connectivity Asset Tracking & Proximity Marketing Consumer Electronics Industrial Automation Wearable Electronics

Others APAC Bluetooth Low Energy Market By Country ( Covers 10+ Countries ) APAC Bluetooth Low Energy Market Entropy



