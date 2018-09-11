Automotive Braking Systems Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of 5.46% by 2023

The Advancements in technical science, the Crystal Market Research added a new report on Automotive Braking Systems Market gives an overview of various key elements like Market size and growth rate. This report is made on the basis of analysis and on the basis of key players involved in the market segment.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Asia Pacific area commanded the market in 2016 and is foreseen to develop at the most astounding CAGR over the conjecture time frame. The makers in the district provide high-cost lessening, inferable from the accessibility of low-cost labour and raw materials. Moreover, the district includes nations, for example, China and India, which represented around 34% of the aggregate vehicle generation in 2016. Expanding demand of active braking systems, combined with a surge in sales of extravagance and premium vehicles, is foreseen to drive the market. The North American locale is anticipated to develop at a substantial CAGR over the conjecture time frame.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Federal-Mogul, ZF Friedrichshafen, Autoliv, Akebono Brake Industry, Brembo Brake India Pvt ltd and Continental AG. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Trend Outlook Analysis

The Automotive Braking Systems Market was worth USD 17.43 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 28.13 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.46% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to encounter a huge upsurge throughout the following years, inferable from the execution of cutting edge frameworks, for example, Traction Control System (TCS), Antilock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), among others. The advent of smart braking systems has prompted a reduction in the quantity of mishaps and loss of lives. These can be incorporated with other safety systems that empower speed control and avoid sliding of vehicles to limit dangers of a potential accident. The expanding production of vehicles and sales combined with rules over halting distances, have contributed majorly to the development and improvement of the business.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

The NCAP rating for cars furnished with security frameworks is a key driver of the business development. Nonetheless, high expenses of the most recent technologies turn out to be trying for automakers, as they can’t incorporate the advances into low-priced vehicles. Another essential issue looked by makers is fake of parts, which can hamper the vehicle execution and wellbeing. Increased awareness to the adverse effects of utilizing fake parts and diminishment in costs of authentic vehicle parts are critical in reducing counterfeiting.

Market Segmentation

Automotive Braking System Market, By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

o Disc Brakes

o Drum Brakes

Automotive Braking System Market, By Vehicle Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

o Passenger Cars

o Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Braking System Market, By Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

o Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS)

o Traction Control System (TCS)

o Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

o Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Major Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Automotive Braking System Market, By Type

6. Automotive Braking System Market, By Vehicle Type

7. Automotive Braking System Market, By Technolog

8. Automotive Braking System Market, By Region

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

