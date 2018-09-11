Fungal Eye Infections Market SWOT Analysis, Key Development Areas, Financial Overview and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Scenario:

Fungal eye infections are rare, but they can be very serious. Fungal eye infection is a result of an eye injury. Inflammation or infection in the interior of the eye is called endophthalmitis and inflammation/infection of the cornea is known as keratitis.

Fungal eye infections are caused by a number of infectious species such as candida, aspergillus, cryptococcus, histoplasma, pneumocystis, and stachybotrys. There are approximately 1.5 million different species of fungi on the earth. However, only around 300 are responsible for causing diseases and infections in humans.

According to a survey carried out by Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in 2015, approximately 97,000 deaths are associated annually in the U.S. with fungal infections. Changing lifestyle and increasing pollution has increased the possibilities of the fungal infections.

The global fungal eye infections market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of fungal infection, continuously increasing geriatric population and increasing number of patients suffering from a various fungal infection. However, the growth of the market is restricted due to side-effects of the treatment. For instance, in contrast to the remedial effects, antifungal treatment can have many side effects as well. Some of them include irritation, itching, headache, diarrhea, and anemia. In some cases, they are also responsible for causing kidney and liver damage. The global fungal eye infection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecasted period.

Key Players for Fungal Eye Infections Market:

Allergan Inc.

Abbott, Merck & Co., Inc.

Bayer AG

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sigma-Aldrich

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

Global Fungal Eye Infections Market: Segmentation

The global fungal eye infection market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-users. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into CT scan, MR scan, chromosome analysis, ultrasonography, and others. Based on the treatment, the market is segmented into antifungal medication, eye surgery, and others. On the basis of the end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centers, specialty eye clinics, and others.

Global Fungal Eye Infections Market: Regional Analysis

The Americas account for the largest share in the global fungal eye infection market owing to the presence of key players in the market and rising emphasis on diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases. Furthermore, the rising awareness about fungal eye infection further accelerates the growth of the market. North America is the accounted for the highest market share in this region with the U.S. being the largest market followed by Canada.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a noticeable share in the global fungal eye infection market. The European market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the availability of advanced treatment facilities, skilled medical professionals. Furthermore, extensive research and development activities for the treatment of rare disease and increasing government support boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer and fungal eye infection in developing countries is the major driver for the market growth. India is the fastest growing region owing to an increasing geriatric population. Also, the fungal eye infection is one of the major chronic conditions affecting a large number of patients, thereby influencing the market growth. Rising awareness about the infections and availability of new treatment methods drive the market in this region. Rising healthcare expenditure and overall growth of healthcare diagnostic and treatment industry also drive the market.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness about the fungal eye infection, limited access and availability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, United Arab Emirates is the largest market share owing to the development of healthcare industry and rising availability of specialty care centers.

