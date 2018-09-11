Hearing Screening and Diagnostic Devices Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2023

The Advancements in Medical science, the Crystal Market Research added a new report on Hearing Screening And Diagnostic Devices Market gives an overview of various key elements like Market size and growth rate. This report is made on the basis of analysis and on the basis of key players involved in the market segment.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Around 15 % of adults in the U.S. aged 18 years or more report some inconvenience in hearing. Rising number of people who are suffering from hearing loss and the existence of flourishing diagnostic centres makes North America the pioneer of the hearing screening and diagnostic devices market. In Europe the rising pervasiveness of acquired hearing issue and presbycusis pushes the hearing screening and diagnostic devices market development.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Gn Otometrics A/S, Otodynamics, Nashua Hearing Group, Siemens Healthineers, Natus Medical Incorporated, Interacoustics A/S, Neurosoft S.A, Accent Hearing Pty Ltd, MAICO Diagnostics GmbH and IntriCon Corporation. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Industry Trend Outlook –

The Hearing Screening and Diagnostic Devices Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Hearing Disability is considered if the hearing loss is in excess of 40 dB in adults and 30dB in youngsters from age gather 0-14 years. As indicated by the World Health Organization 2015 report the amount of individuals dealing with hearing loss all inclusive are 360 million which accounts for 5.3% of the total populace. Sounds with Low frequency are detected close to the apex of cochlea and sounds with high frequency close to the base. Accurate comprehension of the ear anatomy is critical to perform compelling diagnosis and finish up the reasonable justification of hearing loss. A hearing diagnostic test offers an assessment of the affectability of an individual sense and ability of hearing. This assessment decides whether a hearing loss is present with its type and severity of the issue. Worldwide the market for hearing diagnostic devices is expanding quickly.

Test Outlook and Trend Analysis

Tympanometry tests are commonly used by the ENT specialists to carry out exact diagnosis of the middle ear. It is useful for detecting the fluid and puncturing in eardrums in otitis media disease. Pure tone test and bone conduction test combined are receiving huge significance for its capacity to assess the level of hearing loss in patients. If the results from both the tests are same then it is analysed as sensironeural loss in patients and if the outcomes are distinctive then patient is dealing with conductive hearing loss.

Market Segmentation

By Test

Bone Conduction Test

Tympanometry Test

Uncomfortable Loudness Level Test

Pure Tone Test

Speech Reception Threshold Test

Speech Discrimination Test

Most Comfortable Listening Level Test

Others

By Indications

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Combination Hearing Loss

Others

Indication Outlook and Trend Analysis

Anatomically the ear is sectioned in three areas the external, middle and inner ear, and the illness aetiology for hearing loss includes more than one segment of the ear. Currently conductive hearing loss is the most commonly diagnosed ear complication inferable from the rising prevalence of patients dealing with cerumen impaction and otosclerosis. Additionally, patients dealing with extreme otitis media infection later develop conductive hearing loss.

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

More Study about Hearing Screening and Diagnostic Devices Market –

Increase in the adverse conditions has increased the affectivity of hearing impairment among individuals. This medical condition is basically of three types which are named as conductive, sensorineural and mixed loss of hearing.

Amongst these, conductive loss of hearing is resulted due to problems of ear canal, middle ear and the small bones present there or ear drum. Issues occurring in the inner ear cause sensorineural hearing loss.

Mixed loss of hearing is a combination of conductive and sensorineural hearing losses. This has stood up as a severe issue for elderly people withdrawing them from physical and social health. This section of the population is found to be more prone to the condition.

The impairment leads to problematic information exchange because of loss of hearing which slowly leads to dependence, loneliness and frustration in addition to communication issues, hence posing a significant effect in the lives of elderly clients on a daily basis.

The growing demand has also driven the research and developments works in order to bring in more improved technologies. Developers are focusing towards introducing innovative devices which would meet up the level of increasing medical needs.

There are a number of tests for hearing screening which include Pure Tone Audiometry, Weber and Rinne test, Hearing in Noise Test, etc. In order to diagnose the problem, effective devices are available in the market.

