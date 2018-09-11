Luxury accommodation in wayanad

Sharoy Resort is the most sought after resort in Wayanad with endless luxurious amenities and spectacular beauty of nature that can be best experienced. The perfect mix of comfortable stay with spellbinding scenic views of our resorts is not available in any other Wayanad resort. Stay among the Best Luxurious Resorts in wayanad kerala. Luxurious Villas in Wayanad kerala and always the name comes first Sharoy Resort Wayanad that blend with the nature better than any other resorts in Wayanad.