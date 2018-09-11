Neuroendoscopy Market Top Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Market Scenario:

Neuroendoscopy is characterized as a minimally-invasive surgical procedure which is extensively utilized to remove tumors. The excision occurs via small holes present in the skull, i.e., through the mouth or nose. In neuroendoscopy procedures, a small telescopic device equipped with a high-resolution video camera and an eyepiece is used. This gives the neurosurgeons, an ability to navigate and effectively access the parts of the brain that could not be addressed by traditional surgery. Some of the other advantages of neuroendoscopy include fast recovery, minimal scarring, and others. The increasing prevalence of brain tumors is a major driver for the market growth. According to a study published by the Neuro-Oncology Journal in 2015, the global incidence rate for all types of brain tumors was estimated to be about 10.82 per 100 000 persons. Moreover, the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, growing geriatric population, and favorable reimbursement policies are estimated to boost the market during the forecast period. According to the National Institute of Health in 2016, the global geriatric population is estimated to be more than triple from 2015 to 2050, i.e., it is projected to grow from 126.5 in 2015 million and reach 446.6 million by 2050. However, a shortage of physicians and high cost for neuroendoscopy procedures and equipment are projected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The Association of American Medical Colleges in 2016 stated that the demand for physicians continued to grow at a higher rate, exceeding the supply. The projected total physician shortfall by 2025 is estimated to be in between 61,700 and 94,700. Global Neuroendoscopy Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players for Neuroendoscopy Market:

KARL STORZ (Germany), B. Braun (Germany), Ackermann Instrumente (Germany), Adeor Medical (Germany), Hangzhou Hawk Optical Electronic Instruments (China), Machida Endoscope (Japan), Tonglu Wanhe Medical Instrument (China), Schindler Endoskopie (Germany), Clarus Medical (U.S.), LocaMed (U.K), Visionsense Corporation (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Zeiss International (Germany), Stryker (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), and others.

Global Neuroendoscopy Market: Segmentation

The global Neuroendoscopy market is segmented on the basis of product, application, usability, and end-user. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into rigid neuroendoscopes and flexible neuroendoscopes. The rigid neuroendoscopes segment is sub-segmented into rigid video scopes and rigid fiberscopes. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into transnasal neuroendoscopy, intraventricular neuroendoscopy, and transcranial neuro-endoscopy. On the basis of usability, the market is segmented into reusable neuroendoscopes and disposable neuroendoscopes. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, medical research centers, and others.

Global Neuroendoscopy Market: Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global neuroendoscopy market. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of brain tumors, the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, and huge health care expenditures within the region drive the market growth within the region. Moreover, the presence of key players such as Stryker and Medtronic, besides others and the growing geriatric population within the region fuel the market growth.

Europe stands second in the global neuroendoscopy market due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rising availability of funds for research and development, and a huge patient population. According to the Cancer Research U.K., the total number of new cases for brain tumor was estimated to be about 11,432 in 2015.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific stands third in the global neuroendoscopy market. Moreover, the region is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global market. This can be attributed to the presence of developing economies such as China, growing patient population, developing healthcare sector, and increasing per capita healthcare expenditures. Additionally, favorable government policies support the market growth. Medical tourism and rising geriatric population are estimated to fuel the market growth. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the medical tourism industry in India is estimated to grow rapidly and reach USD 9 billion by 2020.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global neuroendoscopy market due to the presence of poor economies, stringent government policies, lack of awareness, low per capita income, and poor availability of healthcare services, especially within the African region. A majority of the neuroendoscopy market within the region is held by the Middle East due to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure.

