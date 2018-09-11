Organic Personal Care Market Size to reach $23.2 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Organic Personal Care Market size is expected to reach $23.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Offline Retail Sale held the dominant share in the Global Organic Personal Care Market by Distribution Channel in 2017. However, The Online Sale is gaining more traction from the consumers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during (2018 – 2024).

The Skin Care would be the major revenue generating segment in the Global Organic Personal Care Market throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. The Cosmetics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market dominated the Global Organic Personal Care Market in Hair Care Market by Region in 2017 owing to the increased demand and higher spending capacity. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.3% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/organic-personal-care-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of The Body Shop International PLC, The Hain Celestial Group, Yves Rocher, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation (Alticor Inc.), Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc., Arbonne International LLC, Natura Cosméticos S.A., L’Occitane en Provence, and Weleda AG.

Global Organic Personal Care Market Size Segmentation

By Product Type

Product Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Oral Care

Other Products

By Distribution Channel

Offline Retail Sale

Online Sale

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

The Body Shop International PLC

The Hain Celestial Group

Yves Rocher

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Amway Corporation (Alticor Inc.)

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

Arbonne International LLC

Natura Cosméticos S.A.

L’Occitane en Provence

Weleda AG

