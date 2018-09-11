Our Daewoo Silver Art Company is the one of the representatives treating companies that specializes in the silverware in Korea. Our Daewoo Silver Art Company promise to produce outstanding designs using our credibility and honesty as a foundation. Our Daewoo Silver Art Company will do our best to provide the best products at reasonable prices, complete as, and continue to do our best to please our customers. Our Daewoo Silver Art Company would like to show my appreciation to all customers who have trusted and supported us, and hope that the use of our products and services will continue.

Policy and Manufacturing Process

Pricing formula of silver/gold products

Offered price shall be fixed subject to daily KITCO silver/gold price of the end day of prior month from shipping.

General payment term

50% of total amount to be paid by cash with order and remaining 50% on the date of shipping.

Normal Delivery term

Shipment will be made within 45 days of Firm Order.

General Instructions:

The above Marketing Policy may be reviewed from time to time considering the market conditions.

For further details, please contact our corporate office and Service center.

KOREA AIR MORNING CALM” Magazine Publication

National Competency Standards Korea “Metalwork” Evaluation group

Shila Hotel in Jeju Island Deliver

Shila Hotel Deliver

Kwangjuyo Deliver

Ehwa Womans University Deliver

Korean Air VIP Freebies Deliver

National Museum of Korea Deliver

Foundation Corporation

Korea Cosmetics Sulhwasoo Company Deliver

Grand Hyatt Hotel Deliverpspan

Konkuk University Forging Lecture

Samyang 100 a centenary production

Kookmin University Foriging Lecture

Daewoo Silver Art Company Establishment

Hammered Frame

Specification

Name: Hammered Frame

• Weight (g)

• 165Â±10

• Size -215Ã—165

• Quality-silver

• Use – Decoration korean decorative silver frame

Process – Forging

Brass Spoon

• Name- Brass Spoon

• Weight (g)-120Â±5

• Size-165Ã—35

• Quality Silver- Bronze

• Use-Kitchenware

• Process-Forging

Butterfly Pearl Frame

• Name-Butterfly Pearl Frame

• Weight (g)-145Â±10

• Size-215Ã—165

• Quality-Silver

• Use-Decoration

• Process-Forging enamel photo frame manufacturer