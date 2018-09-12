Androgens and Anabolic Steroids Market Competitive Analysis 2017-2025

The male sex hormone androgens and anabolic steroids include di-hydro-testosterone, testosterone, and other agents. Androgen and anabolic steroid stimulate the development of male sex organs and male sexual characters such as growth of beard and deepening of voice. Various types of tissues grow due to stimulation of anabolic steroids, especially muscle and bone. Rise in red blood cells production is due to anabolic effects. Androgens and anabolic steroids are used for the treatment of breast cancer in women, impotence, hypogonadism in men, and replacement therapy for delayed puberty in adolescent boys. Androgens and anabolic steroids are also used for the treatment of various conditions with hormonal imbalance, weight loss, osteoporosis, and anemia.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/androgens-anabolic-steroids-market.html

Hypogonadism in men is caused by deficiency of androgen that adversely affects quality of life and multiple organ functions. Impotence is when men are unable to get erection. Impotence in men is primarily caused due to tiredness, lack of sleep, anxiety, and excessive intake of alcohol. Breast cancer in women is uncontrollable growth of the cells in the breast. These cells form tumor that can be felt as a lump or can often be seen on an X-ray. If these cells invade surrounding tissues, it is termed as malignant cancer.

Increase in geriatric population drives the androgens and anabolic steroids market, as older men are more prone to hypogonadism. Additionally, rise in obesity in men propels the global androgens and anabolic steroids market. The increasing poor health status especially in the developing countries is projected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in government initiatives for better health care is attributed to the growth of the global androgens and anabolic steroids market. Increase in prevalence of hypogonadism among men is anticipated to augment the global androgens and anabolic steroids market during the forecast period. Rise in impotence among men due to obesity and tiredness is expected to boost demand for androgens and anabolic steroids during the forecast period.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39500

The global androgens and anabolic steroids market can be segmented based on dosage form, disease type, end-user, and region. In terms of dosage form, the market can be categorized into oral/buccal, intranasal sprays, implantable pellets, transdermal patches and gels, and intramuscular injections. Based on disease type, the global androgens and anabolic steroids market can be divided into breast cancer in women, impotence, hypogonadism in men, and delayed puberty in adolescent boys. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2016, owing to increased availability of drugs and hospitals being the first point of contact for treatment.

Geographically, the global androgens and anabolic steroids market can be segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share in 2016, due to increased prevalence of breast cancer in women. According to many researches, breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Europe held the second largest market share in 2016, due to increased prevalence of hypogonadism in men and delayed puberty in adolescent boys. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increased government initiatives to eradicate breast cancer. The global androgens and anabolic steroids market in Middle East & Africa is expected to be driven by increased prevalence of impotence, hypogonadism in men, and delayed puberty in adolescent boys. The market in Latin America is projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to increased government initiatives in the health care sector.

Request for Report TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=39500

Key players in the global androgens and anabolic steroids market include Unimed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/