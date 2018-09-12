BMS(Building Management System) Market : Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2018 – 2023

BMS are deployed in large buildings for the efficient energy management, and they help in controlling and managing building facilities such as lighting, electricity, fire precautions, safety, security, and HVAC. These systems are installed in buildings such as commercial buildings, IT parks, hotels, restaurants, manufacturing plants, retail outlets, and residential buildings for effective facility management. They enable easy automation and help in managing buildings for better cost savings and improved performance.

Governments across the globe have taken due cognizance of the benefits of effective management of the buildings and their potential savings. They have been incremental in bringing forward various legislations and initiatives to drive the development and adoption of building management system (BMS) technologies. For the study, the base year considered is 2016, and the forecast provided is between 2017 and 2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of BMS(Building Management System) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

Facility Management

Security Management

Emergency Management

Infrastructure Management

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Control4

Honeywell

Johnson control

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Legrand

Lutron Electronics

Tyco

United Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global BMS(Building Management System) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of BMS(Building Management System) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global BMS(Building Management System) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the BMS(Building Management System) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of BMS(Building Management System) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

