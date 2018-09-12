Connolly Suthers Offers Residential Conveyancing for Buyers and Sellers

Australia’s switch to digital conveyancing poses both advantages and disadvantages compared to the current scheme. Trusted lawyers at Connolly Suthers offer reliable and personalised legal advice to home buyers and sellers in Townsville, Queensland.

[TOWNSVILLE, 12/09/2018] – Connolly Suthers, a trusted law firm handling a wide range of legal matters, offers conveyancing services to home buyers and sellers. With the recent news about digital conveyancing, Connolly Suthers remains to be a trusted entity in Townsville, Queensland.

Trust in Lawyers Remain During Australia’s Move to E-Conveyancing

Many states in Australia are currently making the transition to digital conveyancing or e-conveyancing after its national rollout in 2010. This new technology allows residential and commercial buyers and sellers to enjoy the benefits of a fast settlement of payments, fewer errors, real-time alerts and faster transactions among many others.

However, digital corruption and unsafe databases have fallen victim to Internet fraud, hacking and access to private information. According to a Deloitte study published in May 2018, these financial and security threats hinder some states to embrace digital conveyancing; Queensland, for example, has state laws that solely authorise lawyers to do conveyancing work.

Reliable Conveyancers in Townsville

As a reputable law firm in Townsville, Connolly Suthers has assisted home buyers and sellers in North Queensland with personalised conveyancing services offered at competitive rates.

For home sellers, the conveyancing experts of Connolly Suthers ensure an efficient process while safeguarding the client’s interests.

For home buyers, Connoly Suthers’ conveyancing department has years of expertise in assisting both first home buyers and experienced buyers. According to the firm, it is highly recommended to seek the advice of a conveyancer before settling any legal contract.

About Connolly Suthers

Connolly Suthers is an established law firm in Townsville accredited by the Queensland Law Society Accredited Specialists in Property Law, Succession Law and Personal Injuries Litigation. For over 120 years, the firm has provided personalised legal consultations across a wide variety of cases. Connolly Suthers charges based on a no-win, no-fee scheme to maximise client satisfaction.

Learn more about the firm and their services by visiting https://www.connollysuthers.com.au.