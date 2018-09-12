Digestive Health Supplements Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Insights,2015 – 2025

Digestive health supplements are necessary for overall health of consumers of all age groups. Digestive health problems faced by consumers provides business opportunities for digestive health supplement manufacturers catering to the need of consumers. Manufacturers deliver products that can cure intolerance and also promote overall digestive health. Digestive health supplements is anticipated to grow with single digit CAGR over the forecasted period.

Digestive Health Supplement Market Segmentation Digestive health supplements market is segmented on the basis of region and product type. On the basis of region, digestive health supplements are segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. On the basis of product type digestive health supplements are divided into fructans, probiotics, fiber (prebiotics) and digestive enzymes. Fructans is the fastest growing segment among digestive health supplements and used to prevent chronic inflammatory diseases such as Crohn’s disease. Probiotic, type of digestive health supplement helps to promote digestive health and improves the immunity among infants and children.

Probiotics are the type of digestive heath supplements consumed after the intake of antibiotics Probiotic is another growing segment which is expected to grow with consistent pace. Digestive health supplements such as prebiotics prevent blood sugar and control healthy cholesterol levels. Regular fiber which are non-soluble fiber helps to prevent constipation and to maintain normal bowel functions. Other type of digestive health supplements includes digestive enzymes used for treating digestive ailments such as indigestion and heartburn. There is rising trend of consumption of natural digestive health supplements that includes L-glutamine, different forms of probiotics and dietary fiber.

Digestive Health Supplement Market: Region-wise Outlook North America is the fastest growing market in the digestive health supplement market which is expected to grow with healthy CAGR. Companies in North America are mainly adopting strategy to launch new products to enter different market segments.

Digestive Health Supplement Market: Drivers Various drivers for digestive health supplements includes rising digestive health concerns among consumers and unhealthy lifestyles, rising weight loss and diet concerns among consumers globally. Growing awareness of consumers regarding digestive health supplements, rising consumer preferences regarding digestive health supplements and increasing obesity are other factors which are expected to fuel the growth of digestive health supplements market in the near future. Digestive health supplements fulfill digestive health needs of consumers in better way. Nowadays consumers are more aware regarding the health benefits related to consumption of digestive health supplements .

Major restraints related to digestive health supplements include stringent regulatory environment and decisions related to representation of probiotics or prebiotics on labels. Manufacturers need to consult with local authorities before making a decision on how to represent digestive health supplements such as probiotics or prebiotics on labels. Lack of awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of fiber consumption is also a restraint for boosting the sales of digestive health supplement products.

Digestive Health Supplement Market: Key Players Major players in digestive health supplements market include Nestec SA , Alimentary Health Limited, and Nutrica NV. Other players in th digestive health supplements includes Hamari Chemicals LTD.,Lonza Group Ltd.