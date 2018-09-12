Montan Wax Recycling Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2025

Montan wax is a brown-black solid, non-toxic, tasteless, wax that has a high melting point. Montan wax has good gloss and chemical stability and can be dissolved in many kinds of organic solvents. It is a natural wax obtained from lignites, which contain pure wax (50% to 80%), resin (20% to 40%), and bitumen (10% to 20%). It possesses excellent lubrication properties, and its molecular structure exhibits good thermal stability and low volatility. Montan wax is often an ideal substitute for the expensive carnauba wax due to its good physical and chemical properties. It is widely used in chemical industry, wax polish industry, carbon paper industry, electrical industry, machinery industry, and several other industries that use wax. Montan wax consists of three parts: long chain wax alcohols, long chain wax acids, and wax esters. It is utilized as a lubricant in the plastic industry, as a protective layer on fruits, as an absorbent in the paper industry, and as a coating agent in the electrical industry. Montan wax and carnauba wax share many similarities, in terms of properties. However, the former’s color is too dark and has limited applications. When color is not strictly required, montan wax can serve as a cheap substitute for carnauba wax. The carnauba wax contained in the shoe polish, floor wax, and car wax can be replaced by montan wax.

The global montan wax market is segmented based on function, end-use, and geography. Based on function, the market is segmented into emulsifier, coating agent, processing agent, and others. Based on end-use, the market is classified into food uses, which further include fruits, and industrial uses, which further include electrical and electronics, chemical, paper and pulp, and plastic.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35345

The global montan wax market is primarily driven by the expansion of the food industry, which mostly includes protection of fruits. Montan wax has been registered as a food additive applied in fruit handling, as it can reduce the rate of water loss in fruits. Moreover, it also has applications in cosmetics, as it is a natural product and nontoxic. In food application, montan wax helps maintain the freshness of fruits. Rising demand from fruit vendors, drives the global montan wax market. Improvement in the mold release and flow properties, limited or no product loss are some advantages of montan wax, which in turn fuel demand and drive the market.

The global montan wax market is segmented into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Europe dominates the montan wax market. Expansion of the market in Europe can be attributed to the stability and maturity of the market as well as the application of montan wax in dyes, cosmetics, mold releasing agents, and polishes in the region. North America is estimated to follow Europe in terms of share of the global montan wax market. The presence of a large number of industries are influencing the market in North America. The presence of end-use industries is anticipated to boost the demand for montan wax in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are likely to hold a considerable share of the market in the near future.

Request for Discount @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=35345

Key players operating in the montan wax market include Calwax Corporation, Clariant Corporation, VÖLPKER SPEZIALPRODUKTE GmbH., Paramelt B.V., and ROMONTA GmbH.