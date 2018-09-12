Proximity Sensors Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Proximity Sensors Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Proximity Sensors Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of Proximity Sensors.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Proximity Sensors Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. According to report the global proximity sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

A proximity sensor is a sensor able to detect the presence of nearby objects without any physical contact. Proximity sensors are commonly used in mobile devices. When the target is within nominal range the device lock screen UI will appear, thus emerging from what is known as sleep mode. Proximity sensors can have a high reliability and long functional life because of the absence of mechanical parts and lack of physical contact between sensor and the sensed object.

Rising trend of process automation in factories and the continuous growth of smartphone and tablet market, largely drive the proximity & displacement sensors market. The increase in consumer electronics industry has been the key factor driving the growth of the proximity sensor market. Growing need for accurate detection in the vehicles in order to prevent collisions is expected to have positive impact on the growth of the market.

Growing popularity towards contactless sensing applications and the interest of automobile manufacturers towards the integration of sensor technology in automotive security and infotainment systems will boost the market for proximity and displacement sensors. Recent developments in capacitive proximity detecting innovation that tends to have a few problems of IR sensors innovation could discover varied use in cell phones. Medical devices such as glucose monitors, ECG/KCG monitors and blood pressure monitors are also integrated with the proximity sensors. These factors are expected to contribute towards growing opportunity of the global proximity sensors significantly.

Segments Covered

The report on global proximity sensors market covers segments such as product type, technology, chip type and application. The product type segments include adjustable distance and fixed distance. On the basis of technology the global proximity sensors market is categorized into photoelectric, capacitive, ultrasonic, inductive, magnetic and others. Furthermore, on the basis of chip type the proximity sensors market is segmented as single chip and multi-chip. On the basis of application the proximity sensors market is segmented as consumer electronics, food & beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, building automation, industrial manufacturing, aerospace & defense and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global proximity sensors market such as, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric Se, Omron Corporation, Balluff GmbH, Avago Technologies Inc, Fargo Controls Inc, IFM Electronic GmbH, Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, and Sick AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global proximity sensors market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of proximity sensors market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the proximity sensors market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the proximity sensors market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

