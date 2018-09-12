Verona Couture Unveils Line of Chic Denim Pieces

Verona Couture unveils their collection of stylish denim pieces featuring wide-leg, embellished, and distressed jeans and organza-lined denim jackets.

[CHINO, 09/12/2018] – Verona Couture, one of the most talked-about clothing brands today, unveils their selection of stylish denim pieces. The brand’s design adds flair to wide-leg, embellished, and distressed denim jeans for an edgier, more stylish look.

Stylish Denims that Fit Perfectly

Denim is ranked as one of the most practical and versatile fabrics. In fact, a survey by Invista that looked into the consumption, expectations, and difficulties facing women when purchasing jeans revealed that an average woman owns at least eight pairs of jeans.

Amidst the wide use of denim, respondents said they generally feel frustrated when trying to find the perfect pair. One of the most common response was “It is difficult to find jeans that fit well all over,” suggesting that while a pair fits well around the waist, it may be too loose or too tight in other areas.

Verona Couture ends the denim dilemma for curvy women with the unveiling of their new denim collection. The pieces enhance jean closet staples with chic creations that offer a comfortable fit throughout the day.

Here is what fashion fans can expect from Verona Couture’s denim line:

• Bring grunge-meets-flirty fashion with a button-up jean jacket with organza sleeves and inset.

• Combine sporty and edgy with straight-leg jeans with black and blue colorblock details and slits with snap button closures on the sides.

• Go stylishly laid back with ripped jeans made more interesting by black mesh lining.

• Make a romantic style statement with a pair of skinny jeans embellished with delicate faux pearls.

About Verona Couture

Verona Couture operates on the principle that fashion has no size limits. The modern clothing store designs and creates chic pieces that celebrate curvy women of various preferences and style. The store features unique designs as well as classic pieces with a twist. Their goal is to come up with stylish, figure-flattering clothing that customers can wear with confidence.

To learn more about the company or view their catalog, visit https://veronacouture.com/.