IMSolutions is Providing High Speed Leased Line Connection for Medium & Large Enterprises

Cairo, Egypt : IMSolutions, one of the leading leased line & VPN providers in Egypt, providing Quality Connectivity Service as well as a complete range of network solutions. They are offering stable connection and efficient internet speed through their rapid leased line internet service which is mainly for medium and large companies.

The most common and frequent internet connection is consumer broadband which is normally used in homes, and small companies or offices. But for large enterprises or big companies where the effective connectivity is as important as constant connectivity these broadband connections generally fail. IMSolutions always try to provide better connectivity through their high-speed internet leased line service in Egypt, especially for medium and large-scale business.

IMSolutions always work to enhance the business growth of their customers by implementing new strategies with the help of their experienced and professional staff. As one of the best VPN and leased line provider in Egypt, IMSolutions provide high-speed and dedicated leased line internet connections, which is promising for big as well as small enterprises with continual dependency on the Internet.

The primary mission of IMSolutions is to empower their customer’s businesses with the effective online business development solutions that are ascendable through a professional conversant consultant with deep and better understanding of the customer needs. IMSolutions knows that leased line internet connection is the better solution for businesses looking for permanent high-speed Internet access, so they appreciate offering the best-leased line internet services with the following advantages:

Faster Speed – Leased line offer higher and maintained speed for peak performance as compared to consumer broadband.

Higher Consistency – Unlike regular telephone lines, the leased line uses fiber cables which are not affected by electrical interference, or damage.

Improved Security – Data conveyed over the leased line network is not public or as hacking/leak prone compared to consumer broadband connection.

Remote Access – Leased line connection allow their customers to use the company network from any place increasing flexible working environment.

So, if you want to improve the internet connectivity for your business, then get the most efficient, reliable and high-speed leased line Internet service offered by IMSolutions. For more details, visit the official website of IMSolutions or contact at 010 28905553.

About the Company:

IMSolutions is an international Web Solutions Provider serving clients in the Middle East and North America. Offering Web, Digital Marketing and IT solutions and services including: Web Design and Development, Hosting and Domain, Digital Marketing (SEO – SEM), Consumer and Corporate broadband services in Egypt, Unique leased line and VPN connectivity services and a complete range of Unified Threat and Security Management solutions with our partners Cisco, Sophos, Kaspersky and Esset.

