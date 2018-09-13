Introducing the new Amazing Merge4 Socks featuring Children’s Art – Lucile Packard Children Hospital Series

MERGE4 was created on the foundation of “business for good”. With that comes an intense desire to do good in the world around them. In that spirit, they’ve teamed up with Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital to bring a little joy into the lives of children awaiting transplants there. Proceeds from the sales of all MERGE4 socks will go towards this end.

Now, Merge4 has taken it a step further. After a day of doodling and inspiration with MERGE4 ambassadors like artists’ extraordinaire Jimbo Philips and Scott Greathouse and photographer Dave Nelson, Merge4 created the most incredible socks ever, featuring the children’s art from that session. Merge4’s collaboration with these great artists is proving to be anything but effective and highly productive.

The amazing Merge4 socks offer elegance, natural strength, and of course smooth comfort. These mercerized (i.e. treated to add strength and luster) stripy cotton socks are an eye-catching bargain. They are exceptionally nice to wear and are available in a range of amusing designs.

Merge4 socks are well suited to their role with a cushioned sole, absorbing sweat and shocks as you walk or run. A bandage wraps around the foot, supporting your arch and an air panel on the sole keeps your feet dry. Simply put, they work and wear well.

Merge4 is a brand that is known for the best combination of style, quality finish, and comfort in socks. They hope you love the Merge4 Socks featuring Children’s Art – Lucile Packard Children Hospital Series as much as they loved creating them with awesome kids.

For more information, please visit: https://merge4.com/collab-socks/artist/lucile-packard-children-s-hospital.html