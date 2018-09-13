Micro Mobile Data Center Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price And Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights:

The emerging trend in data center industry is modular micro data centers that are energy efficient, cost effective with fast deployment time frame. One of the leading player Zellabox in micro mobile data center market provides range of modular micro data center solutions that are energy efficient, flexible, robust, aesthetic and scalable. Huawei positioned as a challenger player for data center networking solutions owing to is rapid growth in market share and offers innovative solution in hardware and software.

Growing mobile users and rise in digitization is boosting the micro mobile data center market. By vertical segment, BFSI and IT and telecommunication sector acquires highest market share. According to the study, rising demand for secure, reliable data center is fueling the micro mobile data center market. The micro mobile data center market is expected to gain considerable market share in mobile computing and high density networks. According to the study, advanced used of mobile computing in IT & telecommunication sector is fueling the market. The emerging technology such as IoT and analytical tools is fuelling the micro mobile data center market.

The study indicates the features such as security system and portability are the significant factors boosting the micro mobile data center market. The study indicates, MDC are secure from physical attacks and comprised of biometric locks, environmental sensors and cameras that further boost the market.

North America is one of the leading player in the micro mobile data center (MDC) market owing to presence of major players in the region. As the MDCs centers are highly efficient and are about to replace server rooms of SMEs in the region is one of the biggest reason boosting the MDCs market.

By application micro mobile data center consists of mobile computing. Mobile computing is location flexible and allow the users to work in the environment that supports mobile network. It saves time of travelling from one location to another location. It also supports cloud computing that offers safe and secure saving of documents on the online server.

Micro mobile data center is defined as a small containerized data center system that is used to solve different kind of problems which cannot be solve by traditional method or large modular datacenter. Micro mobile data center consists of less than 10 servers and less than 100 VMs in a single 19 box. It includes built-in cooling system, security systems and flood and fire protection. The micro mobile data center enhances enterprises by offering them excellent features that includes uninterrupted UPS, storage systems, board cooling is fuelling the micro mobile data center market. The MDCs data center are resistant to rough weather that is key feature driving micro mobile data center market.

The micro mobile data center market is expected to grow at approximately USD 7 Billion by 2023, at 30% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Micro Mobile Data Center Market Segmentation

The micro mobile data center market has been segmented on the basis of region that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America accounts for highest share in micro mobile data center market owing to well established network infrastructure. Followed by Europe, the market is in maturity phase and North America region is expected to grow at a faster pace as compared to Europe due to Eurozone debt crisis.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for micro mobile data center market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Europe is one of the prominent player in micro mobile data center market owing to well established network infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in micro mobile data center market owing to high adoption of MDCs by small and medium enterprises in the region. The region is continuously investing into research and development of micro mobile data center market. Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region.

