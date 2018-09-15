WeCutFoam Is Offering New Services – Fabrication of Illuminated Letters and Signs

WeCutFoam, a foam cutting services company in Silicon Valley, CA is expanding its services to include fabrication of illuminated letters, logo, characters and signs. The illuminated letters and signs are created with LED back lights with halo effects or with front marquee-like lights.

WeCutFoam is proud to announce that it is offering its new services to vast industries, including sign shops, events planners, production companies, new store launching, trade shows organizers, and companies. The letters are mainly produced from foam, making them light-weight and are custom-made to be cut to any shape, font, style or size the customer desires. They can be as small as few inches and as large as several feet.

WeCutFoam, established in Silicon Valley, CA since 2006, has been offering custom foam cutting and machining services of different types of material, including foam, acrylics, plastics, wood and metal. The company has evolved from the understanding of the market need for specialty cutting services. Recently, due to an increased market demand for LED lighted signs, WeCutFoam has expanded to accommodate this need.

The back lighted illuminated letters and signs are fabricated by gluing LED strips at the back. The strips are connected to an external 12V power supply, so there is no need to rely on changing batteries or changing light bulbs. These LED lights, offered at almost any color, are low power and low voltage. They are very low on power consumption and do not get heated. They are also energy efficient and do not require any maintenance as the LED lights do not burn out as regular bulbs do. The back of the signs are then placed with a cover or a lid so all the electronic parts are not visible to the eye.

The service expansion also consist of fabrication of custom front marquee-like light bulbs, providing a vintage look. The letters themselves are cut on a CNC hot wire foam cutter, then the cut letters are put into a CNC router to create the holes for placing the bulbs. The wires in the back are then connected to a power supply. The marquee lighted letters and signs can be utilized for decor, weddings, events, bars, restaurants, corporate buildings, retail storefront or any business.

Weather it is LED backlit signs or light bulbs front lighted ones, they both increase the sign visibility, thus attracts more customers to the business, day or night. They stand out, attract attention and carry high impact message

About the company:

WeCutFoam has over 12 years experience of foam cutting, machining and prototyping, using CNC hot wire foam cutters, CNC routers and laser cutters. The company specializes in fabrication of outdoor and indoor signs, illuminated LED signs, letters, logo, architectural shapes, monuments, custom props, sculptures, prototypes, museum exhibits, trade show displays, life size hobby models and more. Other services include scanning, sanding, carving, hard coating and painting for any project. To learn more visit the company website http://www.wecutfoam.com call (408) 454-6163 or send an email to sales@wecutfoam.com