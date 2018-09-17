Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Licensed Sports Merchandise Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Licensed Sports Merchandise.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market are Dick’s Sporting Goods, G-IIIApparel Group, Knight Apparels, Nike,Prada, Puma, Ralph Lauren, Under Armour and VF Corporation. Global licensed sports merchandise market size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 6% and 6.7% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Introduction of new technologies and new age materials, product innovations, acquisitions & mergers, big licensing deals, expansion of e-commerce and branded sports merchandise retail stores worldwide, extravagant marketing strategies, advertisements and other branding activities involving high profile sports persons characterises the global licensed sports merchandize market.

Increasing popularity of sports leagues due to the global broadcasting by sports channels, online streaming and mobile streaming is driving the growth of the global licensed sports merchandise market. The increasing interest in sporting activities among people as well as increasing participation in sports drive the demand for sporting goods and it further enhances the growth of the market. Growing demand for sports apparels of major sports teams and sports persons with imprints of logos, personal names and numbers enhances the growth of the market. The licensed apps or video games related to sporting entities are anticipated to gain more demand from sports enthusiasts due to the increasing popularity of major football, basketball, baseball, NFL and some other sporting leagues in different countries. The booming e-commerce helps in expanding the reach of the licensed sports merchandise in faraway regions and it is driving the demand. Moreover, expansion of sports apparels stores by licensed sports apparels manufactures and retailers which sells exclusive merchandise goods is aiding the growth of global sports merchandise market. The focus on merchandise for ladies and kids with appropriate fashion design is anticipated to aid the growth of those segments in a market dominated by merchandise for men. Fake websites with strikingly similar domain to the major sports retailers or sports goods manufacturers also divert some customers towards non-licensed sports merchandise.

Availability of counterfeit sports merchandise products and higher price for merchandise are major restraints of the global sports merchandise market. As there is a huge fan following for major sporting leagues and events in developing countries due to the television exposure, there are opportunities for the major players in the market to tap the potential of those markets.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of licensed sports merchandize. Moreover, the global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented by product type and by distribution channels. The global licensed sports merchandise market by product type covers homewares, sports apparel, sports footwear, sports accessories, toys and video games/software among others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as E-commerce/online Stores and retail stores among others.

Geographies covered

The global licensed sports merchandise market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Among geographies, North America is the largest licensed sports merchandise market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in terms of CAGR during the forecast 2017-2023. Growing popularity of sporting leagues, growing demand for sporting goods, e-commerce expansion, adoption of advanced technologies are the major factors that drive the growth of the North American sports merchandize market. Huge foreign investments in sporting clubs in various countries, increasing popularity of European sporting leagues globally, and the European fans loyalty in terms of buying new merchandise regularly drive the growth of the European market. Asia Pacific market is driven by the increasing fan following of sporting leagues in other regions and the increasing presence of branded sports merchandise retail stores as well as online stores. Booming retail sector and the loyal fan following of major sporting leagues drives the growth of the Latin American licensed sports merchandize market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global licensed sports merchandise market include Adidas, Dick’s Sporting Goods, G-IIIApparel Group, Knight Apparels, Nike,Prada, Puma, Ralph Lauren, Under Armour and VF Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of licensed sports merchandise globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the licensed sports merchandise market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the licensed sports merchandise to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

