Unified Network Management Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2022

Unified network management is the management of both wired and wireless networks through a single interface. The unified network functions consists of functions such as exception handling, provisioning, planning, arranging, monitoring and reporting. An industry trend is observed towards unified networking as a way to deal with an increasingly mobile workforce accessing corporate networks remotely through a variety of devices, including smartphones and tablets, notebook and desktop computers.

The Unified Network Management Market is showing rapid growth in the near future. The demand for advanced analytical tools and analytics applications is increasing rapidly. The ability to provide better cyber security and advanced analytics are the main factors driving the unified network management market.

Unified network management provides many solutions namely network traffic management, network monitoring management, network security management, network application management, configuration and server management. These solutions benefits organizations for handling the ever-increasing data traffic and provides better security. The Unified network management can be differentiated depending on the cloud and on-premise deployment. The study indicates that the rise in adoption of cloud services has increased the demand for cloud based unified network management.

The global Network Management Market is expected to grow at USD 13 Billion by 2022, at 17% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Unified Network Management Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the Unified network management market are- Accenture PLC (Ireland), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Bradford Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Ascom Holdings AG (Switzerland), Ericsson (Sweden), Allot Communication (U.S.), Sandvine Inc. (Canada), Tibco Software (U.S.) among others

Unified Network Management Market Segmentation

The Unified network management market has been segmented on the basis of type, solution, services, deployment, organization size and end-user. Looking through the solution segment it’s been observed that network traffic management solutions are expected to dominate the Unified network management market by the forecast period, due to growing data traffic challenges faced by the organizations worldwide. Network traffic management includes controlling and monitoring network activities along with prioritizing, managing, and reducing the network traffic, congestion, latency, and packet loss. The unified network management market is dominated by consulting services. The study shows that high adoption of wireless hardware devices such as smartphones and other internet enabled devices are witnessed due to which wireless network type is growing significantly in the unified network management market.

The study indicates that adoption of cloud based unified network management tools would enable companies to understand the real time network traffic and distribution bandwidth across the technology. The cloud based unified network management is expected to see a sudden hike in the unified network management market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Unified network management is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is dominating the Unified network management market owing to the high implementation of network solutions. The Unified network management market shows a steady and considerable growth in Europe.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the Unified network management market over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing advancements in mobility and cloud adoption. It is also observed that many countries are adopting unified networking solutions to optimally utilize their networking plans to enhance customer relations as well as employee productivity.

