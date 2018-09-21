Global Pump and Valves Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2018-2024

The Report in light of Global Pump & Valves Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Pump & Valves Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Pump & Valves Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Pump & Valves Market by valve type (needle valve, gate valve, ball valve, check valve), pump type (centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pump), industry verticals (power generation, oil & gas, metal & mining, agriculture, building services, water & waste water) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Pump & Valves Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Pump & Valves Market are Bentley Ltd, PERAR S.p.A, Sulzer Ltd, BuTech, FMC Technologies Inc, Petrol Valves, Oliver Valves Ltd, Flowserve Corp., Cameron and Oliver Valves Ltd.

For More Details Get Free Sample Pages of this Research Report@ http://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1574

Application across many industries particularly heavy-duty process pumps that are used to transport products to promote growth in the Pump & Valves market

Increasing use of pump and valves for transportation and on-going increasing drilling activities in oil and gas industry are the factors driving the growth of the pumps and valves market. In addition, rising demand for usage of artificial lifts for economical production of oil from wells and use of pumps in water and wastewater transport and treatment through disposal is anticipated to boost the growth of the pump and valves market. However, a slowdown in the exploration activities owing to the decline in the oil prices are likely to restrain the growth of the pump and valves market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing number of upcoming products for the transportation of oil and gas is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the key players in the pump and valves market.

Middle East and Africa region to contribute to growth in the global Pump & Valves market

Middle East and Africa are likely to dominate the pump and valves market due to a number of upcoming oil exploration projects in this region.Moreover, Middle East Pumps and Valves Services presents an in-depth assessment of the pumps and valves services including enabling technologies. The increasing focus on energy-efficient equipment and the rising awareness is influencing the adoption of intelligent pumps is driving the growth in the Middle East regions.

The acquisition expands KSB Group’s US service network

In April 2018-The KSB Group has bought the US pump service and sales company Dubric Industries Inc. The acquisition extends KSB’s service network in the highly industrial US Midwest. Based in Comstock Park, Michigan, Dubric Industries specializes in servicing and selling pumps, other rotating equipment, and related spare parts. The company now operates under the name KSB Dubric Inc.

Metso announces acquisition to expand its global valves business

In April 2018-Finnish, industrial machinery company Metso has signed an agreement to acquire the valve automation division of the India-based valve technology company Rotex Manufacturers and Engineers Pvt. Ltd (RMEPL). The acquisition will complement Metso’s actuation and valve automation offering and enable a full range of actuators for all major valve markets and a broader offering of limit switches for mid-market applications.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Company Mentioned in this Premium Report@ http://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy-mining-infra/global-pump-and-valves-market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global pump and valves market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of pump and valves market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the pump and valves market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the pump and valves market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.