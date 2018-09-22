EagleX: The Big Trade Mania

One of the coins that made a breakthrough in this month is EagleCoin. EagleCoin is developed by Eagle Project. This coin, was originally an ERC20 Token (Ethereum token) and is based on independent payment platform based on IronGeekchain. Old Eagle coin will be swapped into the new EagleX with a ratio of 1: 6, meaning that every EagleCoin will be exchanged with 6 EagleX.

Smart Tokens or Contracts

Swaps in exchange are over and are now entering the manual swap period.IronGeekChain (IGC) is a platform that supports smart contracts. All parties can make tokens or smart contracts in the IGC. What’s interesting about IGC is the use of Iron dBFT consensus, a modification of dBFT to be more robust and less centralized.

The advantages of dBFT compared to other consensus such as PoW and PoS are

• energy use efficiency

• Transaction speed.

While one criticism of dBFT is the tendency to become centralized, because the difficulty and lack of incentives to take part in securing the network.

Easy Exchange, Shop or Make Payments.

Iron dBFT overcomes the weaknesses of dBFT by making it easier for anyone to join node participants. To give incentives to join node participant, each token transaction except EagleX will be charged a transaction fee of 1 cent BENZ (0.01 BENZ) and the transaction fee will be distributed among the node participants. BENZ itself is an operating token in IGC that can be obtained from EagleX staking or buying in the market.The other attraction of EagleX is the Eagle Project itself. Eagle project aims to build Eagle Payment System where people can use coins or tokens that they have to exchange with fiat money according to their needs so that it can be used to shop or make payments. People can also easily exchange one fiat money token to another fiat money token.

