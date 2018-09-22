Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops offers the best collection of cabinets in Port Coquitlam

Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, (September 22, 2018): Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops is a company in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada that is known for designing and developing state of the art kitchen cabinets Port Coquitlam. The company has been delivering complete kitchen cabinets, walk-in closets and bathroom settings for home owners who have a penchant for stylish décor.

As a company that excels in designing and developing the most beautiful cabinets and countertops, Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops has a very high sense of aesthetics when it comes to creating products that are versatile and elegant. It is therefore no wonder that customers simply love to purchase the products created by Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops.

Apart from designing and producing top notch countertops Coquitlam, Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops also offers a wide range of other products and services such as installation of closets, new walls, drywalls, paint and trim; cabinet installations for various rooms in the house; laminate and granite countertops; new circuits for microwaves and dishwashers as well as flooring, backsplash and tile products.

About Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops:

Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops is one of the best kitchen countertop and cabinet solutions providers in Canada. Their products and services are known for their high aesthetic value and elegance for which they are widely preferred.

To know more about Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, visit https://www.vanstop.ca/.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops

Address: 103-1125 Nicola Ave, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8B2

Phone: 778-285-7799

778-389-8811

Email: info@vanstop.ca

###