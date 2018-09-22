Sausage casing Market top key players| Almol (Australia) Casing Pty Ltd, Baoding Dongfang Casing Co Ltd

The global market size of sausage casings estimated and forecasted in terms of value (USD Million) and volume (Million Meters).

The global meat and sea food processing industry is a trillion-dollar industry growing at a steady growth rate. There is a long history of processed meat to convert in to sausages in Europe to preserve the meat for the long period. Sausage casings are cylindrical structure widely used to stuff meat for further processing. The global sausage casings market on the basis of type of sausages segmented in to into two categories i.e. Natural Casings which are obtained from animals such as sheep, goat, cattle etc. Artificial sausage casings are made of collagen, cellulose, plastics and fibres.

Sausage Casing Market Outlook

The factors driving global sausage casing market are, acceptance of artificial sausage casings, gaining popularity in the APAC region of sausages, growing fast food chain business etc. The factors hindering growth of sausage casings market are, increasing vegan and veg food preferences in the developed market, price of the end products etc.

Sausage Casing Market Segmental Overview

The report analyses the global sausage casing market based on type, end users and geography.

Sausage Casings Market by Type

By type, the market is segmented into natural casings and artificial casings. Natural casings dominated the worldwide sausage casing market whereas, artificial casings are expected to grow at a faster rate.

Sausage Casings Market by End Users

There is a strong competition between end users to offer quality products with wide range of options at lower cost to consumers. The goal of achieving market share is done by continued development of new value-added sausage products and by taking advantage of present processing equipment/ techniques, raw materials and knowledge consumer trends. End users of sausage casing are, Households and Industrial users.

Sausage Casings Market by Geography

The report estimates revenue and length of the sausage casing for the geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA (Middle East and South Africa). Europe was the highest consumer of sausage casing market and followed by it was North America. Latin America is expected to be the fastest growing region for sausage casing market.

Sausage Casing Market Key Players

The key companies which dominate the global sausage casing market are, …, Devro plc, DeWied International, Kalle Gmbh, Nitta casings Inc., Oversea Casing Company LLC, Shenguan Holdings, Viskase Companies Inc., Viscofan S.A, ViskoTeepak, Peter Gelhard Naturdärme KG and among others.

