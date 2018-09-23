Choose Your Entry Methods

One of the greatest weapon or every marketing executive requires is the reach and one of the best way to increase the reach of the product is the use of contest, We at rewards fuel help you to extend your reach, here’s the list of ways you can increase your reach.
1. Facebook Like entry
2. Visit entry
3. Effortless entry
4. Viral Share entry
5. Youtube Subscribe entry
6. Watch Youtube video entry
7. Follow on Spotify
8. Instagram Follow entry
9. Instagram #Tag entry
10. Twitter Follow entry
11. Retweet entry
12. Reply entry
13. Newsletter entry
14. List keeper entry
15. WordPress Comment entry
16. Form entry
17. Question entry
18. Follow on Snapchat
19. Favorite on Etsy
20. Shopify review entry
21. Visit our Etsy Shop
22. Install our app
23. Take action entry
24. Zapier entry
25. File upload entry
26. Follow on Soundcloud
27. Post engagement
28. Follow on Mixcloud
29. Follow on Twitch
30. Follow on Tumblr
We always keep on developing if you have any idea.
