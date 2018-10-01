Yash Textile Machines Introducing Wide Range Of Textile Machinery

Yash Textiles Machines Pvt Ltd, one of the top textile machinery manufacturers in Mumbai is all set to introduce its wide range of machineries for the clients across various industries. The range of product-line offered are in categories such as inspection machines, folding machines, rolling machines, packing machines, loom batchers and automation machines.

The array of textile machineries comprise of fabric inspection machines, inspection machines for non-woven fabrics, inspection machines for technical textiles, fabric folding machines, fabric rolling machines, fabric roll packing machines, fabric roll wrapping machines, stretch wrapping machines, pallet wrapping machines, jumbo roll wrapping machines, loom batching motions, fabric roll handling machines and paper roll handling equipment.

As leading textile machinery manufacturers, Yash Textile Machines offer custom-made solutions, whose strength lies in the top technology advances of each product and the precise integration of several technologies. As a foremost company in the global fabric machinery market, Yash Textile Machines is committed to please their customers’ needs, thanks to best quality products, cost-effective rates and an extensive pre-and-post-sales service.

The offered machines are easy to install, function and is widely appreciated for its steadfast service life, negligible maintenance, hassle-free operations and strong finish standards. These Fabric Inspection and Rolling Machines are majorly used in garments factory, textile industry and electrical (power source).

In addition to this, Yash Textile Machines are backed by a distinguished team of quality controllers, which carry out rigorous tests on these machines to guarantee their longevity. We are also offering installation training, on-site support, function training and user guide as part of our post-sales support.

Being one of the best textile machinery manufacturers, we ensure flexibility to include clients’ specifications, quick delivery, extensive network base and fair dealings. This has contributed in taking the company to the epitome of success.