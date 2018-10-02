Big Data Services Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025 – Industry Research Report 2018

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Big Data Services Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

This report studies the Global Big Data Services Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Big Data Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Big Data originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered:

Accenture Deloitte Hewlett-Packard (HP) IBM PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) SAP ..

…Continued

Request a sample of this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/82481

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud.

Market segment by Application, split into:

BFSI, Telecom, Retail and Others .

Buy this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/82481

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing market consolidation. The consolidation in the global big data services market is increasing as many large enterprise computing vendors are acquiring companies to provide new big data technologies. Large vendors are targeting small companies to expand their business portfolios and are acquiring major pure-play big data vendors. One of the major drivers for this market is growing amount of data. The data volumes are exploding, and more data has been created since 2014 than in the entire previous history. It is estimated that by the year 2020, more than 1.5 megabytes (MB) of new information will be generated every second for every person across the world. Enterprise applications are generating large volumes of data and this will keep continuing throughout the forecast period and beyond. Large volumes of data are being generated from many sources such as the Internet, mobile devices, and social media.

The Americas accounted for the majority of the market shares of the big data services market during 2016 and will continue its market dominance during the forecast period as well. The rise in data generation across various industries due to the increase in digital transformation such as the digitalization of workspace and access through mobile apps and websites will propel the market’s growth in this region.

In 2017, the global Big Data Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Big Data Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders:

Big Data Services Manufacturers

Big Data Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Big Data Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Big Data Services market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Big Data Services

Chapter Two: Global Big Data Services Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global Big Data Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States Big Data Services Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: EU Big Data Services Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: Japan Big Data Services Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: China Big Data Services Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: India Big Data Services Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Big Data Services Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Big Data Services Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix