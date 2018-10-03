Bioactive Glass Market Growth Factors, Sales Data and Potential Growth Analysis till 2025

03rd October 2018 – Global Bioactive Glass Market is classified on the basis of synthesis process, product form, applications and geography. Materials that have an interaction with or elicit a response once they come in contact with living tissues, cells or organism are known as bioactive materials. There are different types of bioactive materials such as bioactive glass-ceramics, bioactive calcium phosphate ceramics, bioactive glasses, and bioactive composites and coatings.

Bioactive materials are widely used in surgical processes as tissue repair materials and tissue replacements. Some of the ideal features of a bioactive material are sterile, maintain pulp vitality, bactericidal and bacteriostatic, stimulate reparative dentine formation, etc.

Access Bioactive Glass Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/bioactive-glass-market

Bioactive glass is a type of bioactive materials which has a number of applications in medicine industry, especially in dentistry. In case of dental implants, bioactive glass is used as scaffolds, bone grafts and also as coating material. The bioactive glass is mainly composed of calcium, phosphorous, sodium and silicon.

Bioactive glass is significantly used in tissue engineering applications owing to characteristics such as superior osteoconductivity, biocompatibility, bioactivity and biodegradability. Hydroxyapatite layer are formed when these materials are implanted in the body or soaked in stimulated body fluid.

The factors that propel the market growth include increasing demand and wide range of applications. In addition, one of the remarkable factor that fuels the growth of the market is a change from bioinert to bioactive materials.

Bioactive Glass market is classified on the basis of synthesis process as Melt Quench Synthesis, Sol-Gel Synthesis, and Microwave Synthesis. Based on product, the global market is bifurcated into granules, powders and nano-powders. Based on applications, the global market is bifurcated into colour cosmetics, deodorants, bath/cleaning, skin care, nail care, men’s care and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BIOMET 3i(Zimmer Biomet)

Stryker

BonAlive Biomaterials

NovaBone

SCHOTT

Mo-Sci Health Care

Synergy Biomedical

Dingsheng Biology

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

45S5

S53P4

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Orthopedics

Dentistry

Cosmetics and Cosmeceutical Products

Request a Sample Copy of Bioactive Glass Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/bioactive-glass-market/request-sample

Based on geographical segmentation, the global market spans North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

Visit Our Blog @ https://marketfuturereports.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com