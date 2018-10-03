Dendritic Cell Therapy Market Size and Forecast 2017-2025

Sandblasting Equipments Market: Introduction

Sandblasting is the practice of making the hard surface smooth, giving it desired shape, and cleaning them by forcing the solid particles at high speed across that surface. It is primarily the act of pushing fine particles of an abrasive material at a high velocity toward a hard surface for cleaning. The result is the same as that of sandpaper but, it provides a smooth finish at corners also.

Sandblasting is used for removal of rust, paint, and residue from the oxidation of materials in an efficient way. It is widely being adopted as a cleaning method but it can also be used for changing the metal surface condition by removing scratches or casting marks.

Sandblasting is primarily like a sand being spraying on the metal and non-metal surface along with compressed air with high pressure for removal of charcoal black, metal oxide, and others in a stand-alone unit. In addition, it is also used as recycled during the pretreatment of electroplating, coating, paint spraying to attain the adhesion and anti-corrosion ability.

Market Dynamics

The market is witnessing substantial growth in the market due to the growing inclination of using advanced technology in robotic sandblasting such as vision systems, off-line programming, RFID/Barcode scanners, and laser Scanners has been increasingly implemented and also being adopted in household, industrial and commercial applications. Robotic sandblasting is going to further foster the demand in the industrial sector majorly in marine, petrochemical, and construction. For instance, it is primarily being used in marines to remove the anti-fouling from boat hulls, rust from the metal surfaces and reapply the protective paint and powder coating on the boat surface. With the high rate of adoption of sandblasting equipment across industries owing to its unique features such as automatic recovery, automatic data collection, automated blast control, are further accelerate the market growth.

However, the factors that are hindering the market growth is due to the growing automation across industries. In addition, with the rising concerns about the health and safety of workers while performing blasting operations have led to the framing of regulations on their use while the need for higher efficiency is leading to the growing use of automated or robotic blast systems in both industries as well as in outdoor construction and maintenance fields. This poses a challenge to the growth of the market.

By Product Type

On the basis of product types, the market is categorized into mini sand blasting machines, and industrial sand blasting machines. Mini sand blasting segment, is in the nascent stage and is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the replacement of manual labor with sand blasting to perform domestic tasks to save time. They are integrally portable and are being used for paint removal, rust removal, and for repairing purpose primarily of household work.

Industrial sand blasting machine holds the major market share because of their ability to provide precise, smoothly finished products with better quality. In addition, various characteristics such as changeovers, high precision, and downtimes of machines are considerably reduced, which provide better and enhanced throughput. This has further increased the volume purchase and revenue generation.

By End-Use industry

Based on the end-use industry the market is being categorized as automotive, construction, marine, oil and gas, and others. Among which the automotive segment is dominating the market owing to the largest customer base of sandblasting equipment. Sandblasting is used in the vehicles to make the surface even and smooth by removing burrs and provide the desired texture and thus, gives a smooth finish to vehicles after the vehicle is being painted. They are even used for cleaning of gearboxes, mechanical transmissions, and connecting rods. In addition, the oil & gas is one of the emerging segments, as they are primarily being used for treatment of offshore steel structures and undersea pipelines and is further predicted to witness significant growth over the coming years.

Regional Insights

Based on the geographical presence, the market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Among which Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market over the coming years due to the extensive usage of sandblasting in the automotive, construction, and aerospace sectors. The growth of the sandblasting equipment market is attributed to Chinese market owing to large number of manufacturers such as Shandong Kaitai, Changzhou Taisheng Machinery Equipment, and others which contributes significantly to global volume and revenue generation. In addition, the increasing demand of portable machines in the North America as they are highly being used in home improvement and in automotive industry.

Competitive Landscape

The sandblasting equipments market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various international and regional manufacturers across globe. The major players operating in the market includes Airblast B.V., Burwell Technologies, Kramer Industries, Empire Abrasive Equipment, Mod-U-Blast, Norton Sandblasting Equipment, Quill Falcon, SandBot, Sinto Group, Torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH, Graco Inc., Medica Pro., Tip Plus Corp, and Clemco Industries Corp. among others. The strategies adopted by various players to stay in the competitive market includes alliances, and mergers, & acquisitions. For instance, Empire Abrasive Equipment Company, a leading producer of air-blast equipment, has acquired AAC Engineering Systems Inc. and Hoffman Blast Room Equipments Inc. With the acquisition of AAC Engineering, the company has expanded its product portfolio in the market.

Additionally, few manufacturers are emphasized on the development of new blasting equipment, to meet the rising demand of sandblasting tools, vendors in this market are increasingly focusing on expanding their operations. For instance, in 2017, Graco Inc. has acquired Smith Manufacturing, a known brand for grinding equipment, and surface preparation, that are used in road construction and maintenance, striping, and concrete flooring had significantly expanded the its operation.

