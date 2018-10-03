Emporio Armani Classic Retro Chronograph Quartz AR1701 Men’s Watch: A Hint of Sensible Smartness

The Emporio Armani Classic Retro Chronograph Quartz AR1701 Men’s Watch is a versatile watch within the social circles. Useful and fun to wear, it adds a sort of easiness to your everyday work wear and is arguably, pretty inoffensive when you pair it up with more elegant clothing for formal social gatherings. That obnoxious and heavy, all-stuffed-into-one feel is absent here and puts the Emporio Armani Classic Retro Chronograph Quartz AR1701 Men’s Watch in a league that’s pretty much different from the other post-millennial fashion watch designs.

According to seasoned watch enthusiasts, a fashion watch doesn’t hold a candle to the traditional sense of watches; it doesn’t matter how many bells and whistles you put into it. From this context, the Emporio Armani Classic Retro Chronograph Quartz AR1701 Men’s Watch is a stark contrast to this particular norm. There’s nothing nouveau-riche about this offering from Armani. Its humble; its chronograph works just fine and is not at all a feature present just for namesake. The presence of the stopwatch facility makes the Emporio Armani Classic Retro Chronograph Quartz AR1701 Men’s Watch an essential piece of tool that can be used anywhere between the boardroom and the corporate sports events. Alongside, it also adds a certain amount of fullness to the whole watch, which keeps your wrist from looking empty and bland.

That ticks the Emporio Armani Classic Retro Chronograph Quartz AR1701 Men’s Watch off from the list of mere fashion accessories and establishes it firmly among the mid-upper echelons of sensible wrist wear minus the somewhat hefty price tag. As a brand, Emporio Armani knows fashion better than quite a few other brands into the same game and the watch we are talking about takes shape from their years of experience in the fashion domain. The know how to put things right and the Emporio Armani Classic Retro Chronograph Quartz AR1701 Men’s Watch is – if not brilliant – a worthwhile example of the Armani prowess.

The Emporio Armani Watch Mens is definitely something that fictional superheroes would wear; rather, it is a piece meant for the superheroes making the corporate graphs rise. It is premium to the core; a sturdy piece that can take more than a few unruly bumps.

Bottom line: The Emporio Armani Luigi Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch one has definitely got some retro touches, but in a very different way. It is not wrong either to call it effortlessly modern; its design is steeped into the kind of retro-warmth that makes this piece with somewhat of an unpredictable demeanor. You can’t call the Emporio Armani Classic Retro Chronograph Quartz AR1701 Men’s Watch a masculine powerhouse; it’s just significantly provocative in its own sweet way.