Dental Equipment Market 2018 Future Extent – by Recent Industry Size, Share and Demand of Phototherapy Equipment by 2025

On the basis of products, the Dental Equipment market is broadly segmented into diagnostic dental equipment, therapeutic dental equipment, and general equipment. In 2017, the general dental laboratory equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. This segment will continue to dominate the dental equipment market by 2022, mainly due to the growing demand for CAD/CAM systems across the globe.

This report focuses on the Dental Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Dental Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers Carestream Health Inc. ,,Danaher Corporation ,,Dentsply Sirona ,,Planmeca Group ,,A-DEC Inc. ,,AMD Lasers ,,Biolase, Inc. ,,Ivoclar Vivadent AG ,,Midmark Corp. ,,3M.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Diagnostic Dental Equipment

Therapeutic Dental Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Schools & Research Institutes

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Dental Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Dental Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Dental Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Dental Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Dental Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Dental Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dental Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

