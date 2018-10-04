Sake Tours Announce the 2019 Sake Tours to Akita, Niigata, and Kyushu Japan

Tokyo, Tokyo (webnewswire) October 3, 2018 – Sake Tours are passionate about Japanese Sake, Food and Culture. They don’t just offer a “tour” but provide an experience you will never forget. Now they announce the 2019 sake tours to Akita, Niigata, and Kyushu, which are week long tours, and available for the first 14 people who register for each.

When asked about the 2019 sake tours for Akita, the spokesperson replied “The AKITA tour starts from Sunday, February 17th and comes to an end to Friday, February 22nd, 2019.

This tour is for the true sake lover. Drawing on our friendships with four top snow country makers, we’ll introduce you to brewery owners and master brewers. Watch the brewing process from beginning to end, from the steaming of rice to the pressing of the final product. At Saiya Brewery, home of the excellent Yuki no Bosha, we’ll peak into the toji’s (master brewer) extensive yeast collection. Also on the tour: Asamai Brewery (Ama no To), Hinomaru Brewery (Mansaku no Hana), and Kariho Brewery (Kariho and Yamato Shizuku).

In addition to top-notch brewery action, we’ll make our own soba, take in a cooking lesson from a local mom and pop team, enjoy a private minyo folk song performance, and enjoy varied onsen (hot spring bath) experiences. We’ll spend our last night at Tsurunoyu onsen, the oldest and most venerable of a famed series of eight hot springs in eastern Akita prefecture.

Price includes accommodation, travel during the tour, 5 breakfasts, 4 lunches, and 3 dinners. Dinners include selected sake from the breweries we visit. This tour also features a sake lecture by famous John Gauntner ” replied the spokesperson of Sake Tours.

The spokesperson also continued, “Sake Tours also has also announced our NIIGATA 2019 tour, which starts from Sunday, February 24th and ends on Friday, March 1st, 2019. Again this tour is available only for fourteen people. Long considered the crown jewel of Japanese sake-producing regions, Niigata is home to more than 90 breweries. On this trip, we’ll visit four of them, including one on the remote island of Sado, the former place of exile for court nobles, and now home to a revived population of Japanese crested ibis. Our tour opens with a refined Niigata dinner and geisha performance. We’ll walk snow-covered plains with rice growers, savor Niigata’s beloved rice, and enjoy a simple farm lunch. We’ll also visit Murakami, the historic mecca of salmon culture, and sample locally grown tea in a traditional machiya (merchant’s townhouse). On Sado island, you’ll even get to try your hand at Kodo drumming!

When asked about KYUSHU 2019, the spokesperson replied, “Sake Tours’ KYUSHU 2019 tour begins on Monday, February 4th to ends on Friday, February 8th, 2019. A sampling of the rich culinary and sake cultures of the Fukuoka region of Kyushu, this tour is ideal for adventurous food lovers. Our adventure starts with a tour of Morinokura Brewery, and a super-fresh fugu (blow fish) sashimi welcome dinner. Further eating adventures on Japan’s southernmost island include a ramen crawl through Hakata, world-famous as the home of pork-bone tonkotsu broth. We’ll also grill our own oysters at a casual pop-up barbecue, and have a lunch of mysterious and tasty creatures from the depths of nutrient-dense Ariake Bay. We’ll view verdant terraced tea fields and sample the finest gyokuro green tea. Our final day includes a visit to a cooking school, where we’ll steam vegetables over white smoke rising from geothermal vents. The trip ends with a soak in the open-air hot springs of Yufuin, Oita Prefecture, where we’ll enjoy a magnificent view of volcanic Mt. Yufu.

Additional domestic travel arrangements and consulting are available. Please contact us at info@saketours.com for more information,” concluded the spokesperson of Sake Tours.

At Sake Tours you’ll tour sake breweries, talk with master brewers, and most importantly, taste—a lot. But that’s only part of the experience. Depending on the tour you choose, you might find yourself trying your hand at making soba, embarking on a ramen crawl through Hakata, Kyushu or visiting a pottery master’s studio.

Expect impeccably sourced restaurant dinners, hard-to-find sake, and authentic, under-the-radar cultural experiences that make Sake Tours the most non-touristic “tours” you’ll ever experience.

Now they announce the 2019 sake tours for Akita, Niigata, and Kyushu Japan. To learn more, visit https://www.saketours.com

