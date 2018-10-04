Vacuum technologies are the core fundamental covering extensive industrial areas such as the space engineering, the biotechnology, the material engineering and the chemical engineering. To respond various demands for such fundamentals, we are producing/supplying various products from small devices and large scaled equipment including vacuum devices for researches, semiconductor testing devices, display process equipment, furnaces for semiconductors and valves for chemical applications.

TDS (Thermal Desorption Spectroscopy):

Thermal Desorption Spectroscopy (TDS) is mostly used to acquire information on the biding energies of molecules and atoms. The quantity and substance of a gas occurring in the vacuum process are analyzed by using the vacuum gage and the mass spectrometer. This technology enables the detection of the quantity change and the composition of a gas even in a minimal amount and the measurements of temporal change of the gas in each temperature in a vacuum device.

WCS (Wafer Contamination Scanner):

Powerful, fully automated wafer metal-contaminant detection System. Developed in collaboration with a major semiconductor Company.

Key characteristics include the following:

• Fully automated and equipped with EFEM, automatic calibration for quantitative analysis

• Patented scanning nozzle works on various wafer surfaces including hydrophobic and hydrophilic surfaces, patterned wafer and glasses.

• Chemical supply system that automatically residue removal, which improves safety.

• Flexible scan mode (i.e. full, radial, sector, chip mapping) and can be customized

• Higher etching speed from its improved nebulizer and spraying knife

WCS (Wafer Contamination Scanner) M300:

WCS-M300 utilizes ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry) for further detecting and characterizing metal trace on wafer surface. Agilent sensor used (others sensors can be adopted).

• Inductively coupled plasma ionizes the sample.

• Metal contaminant detection can detect down to one part per trillion

• Detection Limit-1X107 atoms/cm2 on 300mm wafer

• Survey Limit-over 60 elements in a single survey.

Scanning:

ν Applicable wafer materials

• extended applicability to various materials by patented scan nozzle system

• very hydrophobic ~ hydrophilic surface

• possible to scan patterned wafers and glasses

ν Scan mode

• ull, radial, edge scan and point scan

• wafer rotation & nozzle linear motion

