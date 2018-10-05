Automotive Sun Visor Market Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Automotive Sun Visor Market – Snapshot

Sun visor plays a vital part in maintaining safety while driving a vehicle, by protecting the driver and passenger from the sun’s glare. Different types of sun visors are available with applications such as with or without mirror and fixed and extendable sun visors. Traditionally, the sun visor has been located in the ceiling above the windshield. Owing to its ergonomic design that fully integrates multi-function components. Leading sun visor manufacturers are developing lightweight substitutes using different composition of materials including recycled plastics. The sun visor assembly consists of several components such as electric cable, padding, mirror frame, and screws. Primarily, vinyl is utilized as a surface cover material for the sun visor.

The sun visor helps lower the temperature of the vehicle cabin by blocking direct sunlight, as excessive heat can damage the audio system in the vehicle. Consequently, it helps improve the life of vehicle electronics. Rising demand for vehicle and passenger safety is likely to boost the demand for the automotive sun visor during the forecast period.

Sun visors have become an integral part of modern vehicles and they enhance the overall appearance of the vehicle interior. Increase in demand for stylish sun visors, consistent increase in vehicle production across the globe, owing to rapid urbanization, and rise in purchasing power of consumers are likely to drive the automotive sun visor market during the forecast period.

The global automotive sun visor market has been segmented based on sun visor type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on sun visor type, the automotive sun visor market has been segregated into conventional type and LCD sun visor. The conventional segment dominates the automotive sun visor market, and it is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The conventional segment is anticipated to expand during the forecast period owing to its numerous advantages such as robust design, easy of handling and installation, and no maintenance. However, the LCD sun visor is gaining popularity among consumers, as it not only serves only the original purpose but it has an added feature that enables the passenger to integrate DVD playback into the vehicle.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive sun visor market has been classified into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. Demand for sun visors is likely to increase during the forecast period owing to continuous increase in demand for passenger vehicles across the globe. Healthy economic conditions in developing countries, rapid urbanization across the globe, and decrease in bank interest rates are likely to fuel the demand for passenger vehicles. Government initiatives for green transportation in order to reduce carbon emission, across the globe, are driving the adoption of electric vehicles. Rise in production of electric vehicles is likely to propel the demand for automotive sun visor during the forecast period.

Based on region, the automotive sun visor market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Geographical analysis is based on production trends, political reforms, regulation changes, and demand. Asia Pacific dominates the global automotive sun visor market owing to the presence of a prominent automotive industry in China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Asia Pacific is expected to hold more than 50% share of the global market. Rise in vehicle production across the region is anticipated to boost the automotive sun visor market during the forecast period. Increase in production and sales of electric vehicles, especially in China, is expected to drive the automotive sun visor market in the country during the forecast period. Rising trend of electric vehicles in Europe is anticipated to boost the usage of sun visor in the automotive industry. Increase in the number of light vehicles and stringent safety norms are expected to drive the sun visor market in North America during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive sun visor market are expected to benefit from the formation of strategic alliances with other global players. These players have strong global presence, firm establishments, and diverse product portfolios. Prominent players operating in the global automotive sun visor market include Irvin Automotive Products, Inc., GUMOTEX, BRACE, GRIOS sro, Grupo Antolin, Atlas Holdings., KASAI KOGYO CO., LTD., HOWA TEXTILE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., BURSA OTOTRIM PANEL SANAY? VE T?CARET A.?, KÖBO GmbH & Co KG, FOMPAK, and KB Foam Inc.

