Champagne Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2025

Summary

The global Champagne Market report by wide-ranging study of the Champagne industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest Market performance estimation for the current year based on the drivers, challenges and trend. Furthermore, the future projection for the forecast period is also covered within the global Champagne industry report. The Champagne Market segmentation provides the customer a comprehensive overview of the overall Champagne industry, assisting them in making informed decisions through key insights into the Champagne Market. The segmentation is done on the basis of product, region, and application.

Some of the key information covered in the Champagne Market report includes the Market size, share for the segments, and the revenue generation in the Champagne Market that includes the cost and profit statistics. This overall Champagne Market outlook is the mainstay of the global Champagne Market report. The report does not shy away from going the extra mile for the customers by providing them with all the latest developments in the Champagne Market such as the news, updates, latest surveys conducted, as well as the substantial amount of statistics in tabular and graphical formats.

Snapshot

Champagne is a variety of sparkling (or carbonated) wine produced in the Champagne region of France. Champagne is typically produced from a few specific varieties of grapes, including Pinot noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier. Although these grapes are not all white, champagne is typically a white wine due to extraction methods that minimize contact between the juice and skin.

Use of the Title “Champagne Market” Most countries restrict the use of the term Champagne to only those sparkling wines produced in the Champagne region of France. In Europe, this is enforced by the European Union under the Protected Designation of Origin status. Because of this, sparkling wines from other European countries are sold under other names such as Prosecco (Italy), Cava (Spain), Sekt (Germany and Austria), and Spumante or Asti Spumante (Italy).

The United States does not fully restrict the use of the word Champagne, and allows some domestic producers to use the title on their label. Only those domestic producers who used the title “Champagne” prior to 2006 are allowed to continue its use, provided it is accompanied by the listing of the wine’s actual origin. Most other domestic sparkling wines will be simply labeled as “sparkling wine.

The global Champagne market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Champagne Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Non-vintage

Vintage Millésime

Cuvée de prestige

Blanc de Blancs

Blanc de Noirs

Rosé

Demand Coverage (Champagne Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Airport duty free market

Airline duty free market

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Moet & Chandon

Nicolas Feuillatte

Veuve Clicquot

Laurent Perrier

Dom Perignon

Mumm

Piper Heidsieck

Pommery

Taittinger

Louis Roederer

Perrier Jouet

Bollinger

Ruinart

Pol Roger

Lanson

Krug

Major Region Champagne Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Champagne Market Industry Overview

1.1 Champagne Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Champagne Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Non-vintage

2.1.2 Vintage Millésime

2.1.3 Cuvée de prestige

2.1.4 Blanc de Blancs

2.1.5 Blanc de Noirs

2.1.6 Rosé

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Three: Global Champagne Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Airport duty free market

3.1.2 Airline duty free market

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Four: Major Region Champagne Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

5.1 Moet & Chandon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Nicolas Feuillatte (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Veuve Clicquot (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Laurent Perrier (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Dom Perignon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Mumm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Piper Heidsieck (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Pommery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Taittinger (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Louis Roederer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Perrier Jouet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Bollinger (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Ruinart (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Pol Roger (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Lanson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Krug (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter Six: Conclusion

