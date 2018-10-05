glasstec 2018: Tichawa exhibits CIS sensors for quality control of glass products

Friedberg/Germany, 5 October 2018. The live demo of the award-winning VDCIS places Tichawa at the centre of its first appearance at glasstec 2018. At its booth D37 in Hall 12, the high-tech company from Friedberg, Germany, will present the high-precision CIS sensor for industrial quality control of glass, wood, plastic, metal and ceramic products as well as food and blister packaging. For the first time Ticahwa Vision presents also the VTCIS with integrated white balance for roll-to-roll print applications. glasstec will take place from 23 to 26 October 2018 at the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre.

glasstec is the most important trade fair for the glass industry. Companies from all over the world present their latest trends and innovative technologies in the field of glass processing. “The fair is the ideal platform to present our latest industrial scanners for the inspection of glass products to the trade audience and to show them live ,” says Dr. Nikolaus Tichawa, Managing Director of Tichawa Vision GmbH. “The demands on the quality of glass products are increasing. Manufacturers therefore need reliable solutions for 100 percent inspection”. With the VDCIS and VTCIS, Tichawa presents two innovative CIS sensors for automatic quality control.

VDCIS: High-speed inspection with Depth of Field of 15mm

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the Vision Systems Design Innovators Award Gold winning VDCIS live in action. Tichawa designed the VDCIS especially for the surface inspection of highly profiled objects as well as products made of glass, wood, metal, plastic and ceramics. Special features: The VDCIS enables a working distance of up to 60 millimetres from the test object to the sensor window. At the same time, it offers a depth of field of 15 millimeters. This enables the CIS sensor to look deep to the products. For example, it can inspect the imprint on glass bottles, cans and other curved surfaces.

Due to its slim and very compact design, the VDCIS can be quickly and easily installed in machines saving efforts, time and cost. The sensor is available with scan widths starting with 300 to 1,800 millimeters. The VDCIS with switchable resolution (250 to 1,000 dpi) is available in RGB and monochrome (black/white) illumination combinations.

VTCIS: Integrated white balance for roll-to-roll print applications

The VTCIS, is one of the market-leading camera systems for quality control in terms of compactness and scanning speed. Due to the outstanding line rate of up to 90 kHz and a scanning speed of up to 20 m/s, the VTCIS is particularly suitable for high-speed inspection processes. It is available with a scan width of 260 to 1960 millimeters. The VTCIS provides excellent sensor geometry with a wide range of illumination options. The sensors can switch resolution and illumination (monochrome/RGB) during operation. This allows a different viewing of parts of the same object with different resolutions and colors, even at high transport speeds and scanning distances.

Proven CIS technology

Tichawa Vision GmbH develops and manufactures Contact Image Sensors (CIS) for inspection of flat materials as an alternative to conventional line cameras. The CIS contains in one housing a reading line, an optical system, and a light source for high-precision applications. Based on its know-how of low distance image sensor technology, Tichawa has developed a wide range of cameras for applications in various industries. Tichawa Vision configures ready-made and well proven function blocks in a short development time and thus builds cameras at extremely favorable prices. This principle offers high reliability in design regarding power consumption, functionality and size.