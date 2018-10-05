Large Volume Parenterals Market Essential Analysis and Current and The Future State Of Industry 2025

5th October 2018 – The Global Large Volume Parenteral Market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Large volume parenteral solutions (LVP) are bags or bottles containing massive volumes of intravenous solutions. There are some common uses of large volume parenteral solutions deprived of additives include fluid balance disturbances nutrition and correction of electrolyte, nourishment and mode of administering other drugs. LVP are packaged in 100ml containers or more. Containers are mainly of three types, glass bottle with an air vent tube, plastic bags and glass bottle without an air vent tube.

Characteristically, plastic bottles offer numerous advantages over glass bottles such as durability, weightless, consume less storage space and easy disposal. But in most cases, some drugs adsorb to the plastic and even some drugs and solutions percolate into plastics removing the plasticizer. Plasticizer helps in keeping the plastic flexible. With some alternatives and modifications there are now newer plastics that eliminate such discrepancies. On a commercial scale, plastic bags are accessible in different sizes. There are many various LVP solutions available commercially and with various solutions.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of large volume parenteral market include growing demand for LVP preparations and constantly rise in number of surgeries and a rising rate of hospitalization are considered to fuel the market growth for the forecast period. Additionally, growing demands for reliable and most effective modes of drug administration in patients have also propelled the market growth for the forecast period. Moreover, growth in consumer acceptance for single dosage vaccines and drugs for central nervous system is likely to drive market demand for the forecast period.

On the basis of category, the global large volume parenteral market is segmented into nutritious injections, therapeutic injections and injections. On the basis of drugs, the global large volume parenteral market is segmented into vaccines, anti-infective drugs, oncology drugs, diabetes drugs and gastrointestinal drugs. On the basis of type, the global market is segmented into carbohydrates, electrolytes, irrigating solutions, nutritional solutions and peritoneal dialysis solutions. On the basis of route of administration, the global large volume parenteral market is segmented into intradermal, intraspinal, intramuscular, intra-arterial, intravenous and subcutaneous.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global LVP industry spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East & Africa. North America is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. APAC regions are expected to rise at a higher CAGR owing to larger consumer base and rising geriatric population. Middle-East and African regions are anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR due to rising medical infrastructure in these regions.

Market Segment:

Report focuses on the Top Players in Global Market, like

Ostuka Pharmaceutical (Japan)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel)

Kelun Pharma (China)

Cook Pharmica LLC (Catalent) (US)

Patheon Inc. (Netherlands)

BAG Healthcare (Germany)

Southwest Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (China)

Beximco Pharma (Bangladesh)

Baxter Healthcare Corporation (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fluid Balance Injections

Therapeutic Injections

Nutritious Injections

Market segment by Application, Large Volume Parenteral can be split into

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Others

