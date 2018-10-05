Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market to be at Forefront by 2014-2020

The global demand for PVA films used for water soluble applications was 15,500 tons in 2010 which increased to 16,027 tons in 2011. In terms of revenue, the global market for PVA films used in water soluble application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2012 to 2018, while the market for PVA films used in polarizer applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2012 to 2018.

Increasing government initiatives to support green packaging due to the biodegradable nature of PVA films is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Water soluble PVA films are mainly used for packaging across various industries and the growing acceptance of PVA films for water soluble packaging is boosting its market. The growing demand for LCD panels across the globe is propelling the growth of PVA films used for polarizer applications.

The demand for PVA water soluble films in agrochemical packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2012 to 2018. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to reach USD 83.6 million by 2018.

Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) is a synthetic polymer having excellent film-forming, adhesive and emulsifying properties and is highly soluble in water. This versatile polymer has high resistance to solvents, oil and grease. It has high tensile strength, high oxygen and aroma barrier and flexibility. PVA films primarily find application in the packaging and manufacturing of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, with market penetration on the rise due to its biodegradable nature.

PVA films are primarily used in household and industrial applications for packaging of hazardous chemicals such as detergents, bleaches, pigments, dyes, etc. as well as in polarizer applications which include LCD panels, optical filters, lenses, sunglasses, etc. It is also used in the agriculture sector for packaging of small doses of pesticides or herbicides which can cause harm to humans. PVA films are used in seed tape which absorbs water from soil at regular intervals and helps in germination. Other emerging applications of PVA films are food packaging and water transfer printing. In the food industry, products like coffee, chocolate, etc. are packed using PVA films so that empty contaminated wrappers or containers are eliminated. The water transfer printing technology is used in the decoration of household appliances and in automobile interiors.

