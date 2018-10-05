Rat Model Market Professional Survey Report 2018

The Global Rat Model Market for the forecast period from 2016 to 2021. This market is expected to reach USD 588.9 Million by 2021 from USD 387.7 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%.

According to the new market research report “Rat Model Marketby Model Type (Outbred, Inbred, Knockout), Technology (CRISPR, Micro Injection), Therapeutic Area (Neurology, Oncology), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation), Care Products (Cages, Feed, Bedding) & End User -Global Forecast to 2021”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.

The global rat model market is segmented on the basis of model type, service, therapeutic area, technology, end user, care product, and region.

On the basis of model type, the market is categorized into outbred rat, inbred rats, knockout/genetically modified rats, conditioned/surgically modified rats, hybrid/congenic rats, and immunodeficient rats. In 2016, the outbred rats segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global rat model market. However, the knockout/genetically modified rats segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the use of this type of rat models to carry out researches on disease such as oncology, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, drug abuse, anxiety, aging, and Parkinson’s disease.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies (genetically modified sperm-mediated gene transfer, virus/vector mediated gene transfer, liposome-mediated DNA & electroporation of DNA, biolistics, and TALENs & ZFN). In 2016, the CRISPR segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rat model market.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the market is segmented into toxicology, oncology, immunology & inflammation, diabetes, neurology, and other therapeutic areas (rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, hematopoiesis, and renal disorders). In 2016, the toxicology segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rat model market.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into breeding, quarantine, rederivation, cryopreservation, genetic testing, model-in-licensing, and other services (surgical services, line rescue services, and in vivo pharmacology services). In 2016, the breeding services segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rat model market.

On the basis of end user, the rat model market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutions, and contract research organizations (CROs). In 2016, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rat model market.

On the basis of care product, the market is segmented into bedding, cages, feed, and other products (gnotobiotic equipment, water systems, water purification systems, and sound absorption panels). In 2016, the cages segment is expected to command the largest share of the market.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Envigo (U.K.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Biomere (U.S.), Janvier Labs (France), genOway SA (France), and Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.K.) are some of the key players in the rat model market worldwide.

