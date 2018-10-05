Two Seven Clash and Trinidad Vocal Artists Are All Set To Release BOOMTOWN on 8th October 2018

Los Angeles, CA (October 05, 2018) – When stars, producers and artists come together, the real musical magic happens. This is what music enthusiasts are going to experience when they listen to “BOOMTOWN”. On the 8th of October 2018, the Los Angeles-based music producer Two Seven Clash and the couple of Trinidad Vocal Artists Stef Kalloo and Braveboy are all set to bring the latest in the movement of international culture and music collaboration.

Boomtown is going to be a crossover dancehall pop track. Associated with a spectacular cinematographic video showcasing and capturing the exhilarating adventure of the two Trini Artists traveling around the backdrop of the Los Angeles, this song is going to be a complete package. It is going to be a perfect end-of-summer Caribbean hit with an international perspective.

In addition to capturing the interest of music enthusiasts, this song will satiate the interest of travel enthusiasts as well for sure. Kevin Wild (Bad Royale) says “Braveboy and Stef Kalloo always take care of us when we are in Trinidad, it was a pleasure to connect them with Two Seven Clash and we love how the track came out, has a nice old school dancehall feel!”

Boomtown was born on a whim from a random association of Steff Kalloo and Two Seven Clash when the former was in Los Angeles in the year 2016. On the production side, the latter captures a moment in time both forgotten and revered with its upbeat Dem Bow Style Rhythm section and catchy wistful dancehall melodies.

On the vocal side, Stef Kalloo makes a thoughtful presence with her sultry vocal melodies and harmonies and accompanied with Braveboy’s Uptempo Caribbean Hip-Hop Verse, the track is not just unique but is completely distinctive. The video associated with the song was shot over a week in the summer of 2017. It showcases the story of the two traveling musicians from the Caribbean.

The video shows their singing, loving and laughing, while in a foreign land. It was shot at many locations across the wide empire of the city of Los Angeles. The song pairs stunning views and cinematography with the uplifting spirit and the talented singing of Stef Kalloo and Braveboy. It will not be an overstatement to say “It is a nostalgic dancehall with a sonically dynamic twist”.

About Two Seven Clash:

Two Seven Clash is the Los Angeles-based music producer. Founded on the 7th of July 2015, the band mostly deals with Electronic dancehall and Bashment Dub. With members Alex Breitman and Kimory Stevenson, the two DJs also produce music created by other artists like Stef Kalloo and Braveboy. With the association with these two artists, now the Boomtown is all set to release on the 8th of October 2018.

