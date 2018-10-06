Guided Ammunition Market Report 2018 – Northrop Grumman Corporation, Aerospace Industries, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems

Guided ammunition also called as precision-guided munition is a directed ammunition designed to precisely hit a definite target. The guided ammunition minimizes collateral damage while increasing lethality against intended targets. It relies on its own guidance or external guidance system. Launched from aircraft, submarines, ships, land vehicles, or even by individual soldiers on ground, it demonstrates the principle of the low-cost risk that forces a high-cost and complicated defence. They are also known as smart weapon, and smart munition. Recognizing the difficulty to hit the targets that are moving, the era of this technology has arrived using radio control, wire guidance, and others.

Read- https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/guided-ammunition-market-report/request-sample

The Guided Ammunition Market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing regional conflicts across the globe, and rising terrorist activities coupled with tactical innovations. However, extremely complicated guidance system, and restricted range of maneuverability are some of the aspects that may decline the market growth. Moreover, advancement in technology with ongoing R&D, and growing demand for precision guided ammunition worldwide is expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The global guided ammunition market is majorly classified on the basis of product, platform, technology, and geography. By product the market comprises munitions (guided bombs, and target pods), missiles (anti-tank & standoff missiles, anti-ship & anti-submarine missiles, and air-to-air & air-to-surface missiles), precision guided firearms (smart guns, small smart weapons, and shoulder fired weapons), guided rockets (anti-tank & tactical rockets, anti-submarine, and air-to-air & air-to-surface), and guided projectiles (artillery shells, mortar rounds). The classification by platform consists air, naval, and land. On the basis of technology, the guided ammunition market is further categorized into laser, radar, infrared, GPS, and other technologies (Include satellite, optical, wire-guided, and micro computing).

Read- https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/guided-ammunition-market-report

Based on geography, guided ammunition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, Orbital ATK, Lockheed Martin, The Boeing Co., Raytheon Company, Textron, Inc., L-3 Communications Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries, and Northrop Grumman Corporation, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Guided Ammunition Market with respect to major segments such as product type, platform, technology, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Guided Ammunition Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Guided Ammunition Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Read- https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/guided-ammunition-market-report/request-customization

Scope of Global Guided Ammunition Market

Product Type Segments

Munitions

Guided Bombs

Target Pods

Missiles

Anti-Tank & Standoff Missiles

Anti-Ship & Anti-Submarine Missiles

Air-to-Air & Air-to-Surface Missiles

Precision Guided Arms

Smart Guns

Small Smart Weapons

Shoulder Fired Weapons

Guided Rockets

Anti-Tank & Tactical Rockets

Anti-Submarine

Air-To-Air & Air-to-Surface

Guided Projectiles

Artillery Shells

Motor Rounds

Platform Type Segments

Air

Naval

Land

Technology Segments

Laser

Radar

Infrared

GPS

Other Technologies

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com