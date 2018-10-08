Composites Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Composites Market By Material (Polymer, Glass, Carbon, Metals); By End Product Type (Fiber-Reinforced, Structural); ByResin Type (Thermosetting, Thermoplastic); By Technology; By Application (Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Consumer Goods) & By Geography-Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the growing aerospace and automotive industries.

Asia Pacific dominates the Composites Market in the forecast period

Asia Pacific has the largest share in the Composites Market. This is due to the large economic developments in China and other developing countries. The region has a large number of oil importers and supply chain participants and is expected to benefit from low oil prices. The strong labor market conditions and reduction in prices will drive the domestic demand in the region. The growth of the construction industry is a major driver for the growth of the Composites Market in the region. The growing number of construction contracts and sites in countries such as Vietnam, India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia also enhances the demand for composites in Asia Pacific.

Selected Analysis done in the Composites Market Report:

With the rapid growth of electronics industry, composite materials are finding more electronic applications. Composites for electronic applications have high thermal conductivity, low thermal expansion, low dielectric constant, high/low electrical conductivity electromagnetic interference, depending on the specific electronic application. They are equipped with good electric insulation, antimagnetic and spark free properties. These composites are used to construct distribution pillars, link boxes, profiles for the separation of current carrying phases to prevent short circuits. Composites of semiconductors are even used to create new materials with modified optoelectronic properties, band gaps and band offsets.

Excerpts on Composites Market Growth Factors

• Government regulations related to emissions will drive the demand for Composites Market during the forecast period.

• Increasing demand for production of lightweight transportation and aerospace vehicles enhances the growth of composites.

• Growing use of fiber reinforced composites elevates the growth of the Composites Market.

Key players of the Composites Market

Teijin, Toray, and Cytec are the major players in the Composites Market. Teijin provides a wide range of solutions, from development of materials to products that meet different needs in markets spanning from apparels to industry textiles. Toray manufactures products related to fibers & textiles, plastics & chemicals, and Life Science. Cytec provides highly advanced composite and adhesive materials that are suitable for extreme environments, temperature changes, and external conditions.

Composites Market is segmented as below:

Emergence of end user industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction drives the demand for Composites Market.

A. Composites Market By End Product Type

1. Fiber-Reinforced Composites

2. Structural Composites

3. Others

B. Composites Market By Resin Type

1. Thermosetting

2. Thermoplastic

C. Composites Market By Application

1. Electronics & Semiconductors

2. Automotive

3. Aerospace & Defense

4. Consumer Goods

5. Construction & Infrastructure

6. Marine

7. Others

D. Composites Market By Technology

1. Injection Molding

2. Compression Molding

3. Pultrusion

4. Filament Winding

5. Layup

E. Composites Market By Geography( covers 9+ countries)

F. Composites Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. MITSUBISHI RAYON CO. LTD.

2. GURIT HOLDING AG

3. JPS COMPOSITE MATERIALS CORPORATION

4. A. SCHULMAN INC.

5. ASHLAND INC.

6. CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP

7. THE R J MARSHALL COMPANY

8. SGL CARBON SE

9. TEIJIN LIMITED

10. Toray Industries, Inc.

