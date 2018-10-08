Control and Provide Internet Access to Your Hotel Guests

These days, every hotel guest expects to have access to a fast and reliable wireless internet connection, whether they are on a business trip of just travelling for leisure. In fact, the lack of a good internet connection is a common reason for poor reviews, which you cannot afford to collect too many of now that your reputation is purely in the hands of your customers. Easily the most dependable way to provide a perfect internet experience to your guests is to use a solution like Hotel WiFi Pro, which provides a full administrator dashboard that allows you to control access, monitor speed and much more.

Brand and Customize Your Login Portal

Whether your goal is to add an additional stream of revenue with paid web access or just to offer free WiFi to your guests, Hotel WiFi Pro provides the tools you need. Alternatively, you can offer free and paid tiers or allocate bandwidth limits depending on which option your guests prefer. You can also support free wireless internet access by showing video adds and splash pages. Furthermore, branding and customizing your login portal couldn’t be easier – you can easily add your own message, company name and logo and background image. If you don’t fancy creating your own login page, you can also choose from a range of templates.

Hotel WiFi Pro provides many useful features, including the ability to track guest activities, limit connections to a specific number of devices or downloads, create different splash pages for certain areas of your venue and much more. It also provides powerful security controls by allowing you to isolate guest devices from company-owned systems. Learn more at http://hotelwifi.pro.