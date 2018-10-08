Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) Crane Market Report 2018 – Harrington Hoists Inc., K2 Cranes, Abuscranes, Uesco Cranes

Global Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) Crane Market: Overview

Electric overhead travelling (EOT) cranes are electrically operated machine used for lifting, lowering and transporting loads. The EOT cranes consist of a movable bridge carrying a fixed or movable hoisting mechanism and travelling on an overhead runway structure. These cranes are operated through control pendant, radio/IR remote pendant or by cabin operator which is attached to crane. They are designed for lifting medium and heavy industrial components, and are used across a series of different verticals. Furthermore, they are extensively used in the workshops, warehouses and stock ground of mining and industrial sector for loading and unloading of heavy loads.

Global Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) Crane Market: Growth Factors

Increasing construction projects around the world, surging manufacturing industries, and factors such as high safety, reduced time, reduction of labour expense and lower maintenance are the primary aspects driving the growth of the global electric overhead travelling crane market. However, high cost of these cranes could hamper the market growth. Moreover, growing investment by government and private sector in infrastructure development projects is likely to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Global Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) Crane Market: Segmentation

The global electric overhead travelling (EOT) crane market is classified on the basis of type, configuration, application and geography. The type segment includes single girder cranes, double girder bridge cranes, gantry cranes and monorails. The configuration segment is sub-segmented into top running (T/R) and under running (U/R). Construction & infrastructure industry, automotive, oil & gas industry, metallurgy, shipping & boarding industry, mining excavation industry and other industrial are covered under application segment. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World are segmented in the geography segment.

Global Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) Crane Market: Competitive Players

Columbus Mckinnon Corporation, Harrington Hoists Inc., K2 Cranes, Abuscranes, Uesco Cranes, KONE Cranes, Mammoet, Terex Corporation, Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., Ltd., Liebherr Group and Altech Industries among others.

North America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

