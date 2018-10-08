Facility Management Market Report 2018 – ARCHIBUS, Inc., FM:Systems Group, LLC., Accruent, Planon, CA Technologies

The facility management is described as the practice of managing physical workshop with the people and work of the establishment which includes numerous actions such as space planning, equipment maintenance and portfolio forecasting. It involves guiding, managing all the operations, maintenance of buildings, precincts & community infrastructure on behalf of property owners. It also includes various capabilities such as human factors, project management, business continuity, quality, property management, and environmental sustainability. It enables new working styles and processes and deliver business continuity and workforce protection in an era of heightened security threats, which are also supporting the market growth.

Increasing occurrence of facility management, varying work style in organizations, growing need for environmental and regulatory compliance are the major factors driving the growth of the global facility management market. Cost saving, core business and personnel retention are also the factor that are supporting the market growth. However, lack of managerial awareness are the primary challenges for the market growth. Moreover, adoption of internet of things and increasing demand for outsourcing of services are likely to disclose new avenues for the market over the years to come.

The global facility management is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical and geography. The market is segmented by component as solution and services. Moreover, the market is segmented by deployment model as on-premise and cloud-based. Organization size segment includes large and small & mid-size. Further, industry vertical is classified into BFSI, public sector, manufacturing, retail, real estate, healthcare, IT & telecom and other industry verticals.

Based on geography, global facility management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include IBM Corporation, ARCHIBUS, Inc., FM:Systems Group, LLC., Accruent, Planon, CA Technologies, Oracle, Trimble, Inc., iOFFICE, SAP SE, among others.

Scope of the Global Facility Management Market

Component Segments

Solution

Services

Deployment Model Segments

On-premise

Cloud-based

Organization Size Segments

Large

Small & Mid-Size

Industry Vertical Segments

BFSI

Public Sector

Manufacturing

Retail

Real Estate

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Other Industry Vertical

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

