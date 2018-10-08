Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) Market is implied to the combination of systems which are interconnected in order to control bridge operation for increased safety and efficient bridge management. These systems are designed for vessels such as tankers, container ships, mega yachts, and others. Recently, the advancement in technology has achieved the latest generation of bridge consoles which offers the ultimate ergonomic design for ease of operation and maintenance.
The rising seaborne trade, surging marine tourism, increasing compliance of maritime safety norms, and growing use of inland waterways are the major factors to drive the growth of global integrated bridge systems market. However, shortage of qualified professionals, and digitalization making the ships vulnerable to cyber threat are the challenges faced by the key market players. Moreover, increasing number of ports and rising awareness regarding safety regulations are expected to open up new growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.
Component, module, software, platform, size, and geography are the major segments considered in the global integrated bridge systems market. The component segment includes small ship integrated bridge system, medium ship integrated bridge system, and large ship integrated bridge system. Module segment comprises RADAR system, communication console, and ECDIS system. By software, the segment is bifurcated into synapsis NX, Visionmaster FT, K — bridge sensor integrator (SINT), Naviplanner 4000, and Napa Logbook. Platform is sub-segment into commercial ships, and naval ships. Further, the size segment is categorized on the basis of small ships, medium ships, and large ships.
Based on geography, the global integrated bridge systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Prominent players operating in the market include Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine, Rolls Royce, Raytheon Anschütz, FURUNO Electric Shokai Ltd., NORIS Group GmbH, Consilium Marine & Safety, Kongsberg Maritime, Praxis Automation Technology, SAM Electronics, and L-3 Communications Mapps Inc., among others.
Scope of the Global Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) Market
Component segments
Small Ship Integrated Bridge Systems
Medium Ship Integrated Bridge Systems
Large Ship Integrated Bridge Systems
Module segments
RADAR System
Communication Console
ECDIS System
Software Segments
Synapsis NX
Visionmaster FT
K — Bridge Sensor Integrator (SINT)
Naviplanner 4000
Napa Logbook
Platform Segments
Commercial Ships
Naval Ships
Size Segments
Small Ships
Medium Ships
Large Ships
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
Russia
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
