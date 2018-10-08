Here are some interesting facts about chocolate chip cookies that might make your mouth savor:

• Chocolate chip cookies were invented by accident. It was in the 1930s when Ruth Wakefield, the owner of Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts, decided to add broken chocolate to her cookies dough expecting that the chocolate would melt in the dough. Surprisingly, a new cookie recipe was born.

• “Butterdrop Do Cookies” was the original name for chocolate chip cookies. It was in the Boston newspaper where the recipe was first introduced. It was in the 1936 when Wakefield published her first cookbook called Toll House Tried and True Recipes, and later renamed the book to “Chocolate Crunch Cookies”.

• The first ever chocolate chip cookie that was bake measured a size of a quarter. It was so small that you could have the entire cookie in a single bite.

• When Nestle learned about this new recipe, they struck a deal with Ruth Wakefield and agreed on paying Ruth with a lifetime supply of chocolate in exchange for the recipe. When Nestle acquired Wakefield’s recipe, the company invented the teardrop shaped chocolate chip cookie in 1939.

• Out of all the cookies available, chocolate chip cookies are considered America’s favorite cookies. It is estimated that about 53% Americans prefer chocolate chip cookies over peanut butter cookies, oatmeal cookies and other varieties of cookies.

