“Mushaira” organised by Ministry of Minority Affairs, Govt. of India, to celebrate 150th Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi today

Ministry of Minority Affairs, Govt. of India, here today organised “Mushaira”, based on the themes of teachings and principles of Mahatma Gandhi as a part of the Modi Government’s decision to commemorate 150th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

The Mushaira was organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi where famous Urdu poets like Janab Wasim Barelvi, Janab Haseeb Soz, Janab Manzar Bhopali, Janab Mansoor Usmani, Janab Muzaffar Ali, poetess Dr. Naseem Nikhat, Janab Iqbal Ashar, Janab Aizaz Popular Merathi, Janab Surendra Singh Shajar, Dr. Nikhat Amrohvi enthralled the audience through their poetry and gave strong message of peace, humanity and unity.

A large number of people from political, social and other fields, intellectuals and youths were present and encouraged the performing poets.

While inaugurating the Mushaira, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that while on one hand these programmes will spread message and principles of Mahatma Gandhi, on the other hand such programmes will also strengthen social harmony and brotherhood in the society.

These Mushairas will also be organised in Mumbai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Ranchi and other cities in coming days.

Famous Urdu poets like Gulzar Sahab, Janab Wasim Barelvi, Janab Haseeb Soz, Janab Manzar Bhopali, poetess Dr. Naseem Nikhat, Janab Iqbal Ashar, Janab Surendra Shajar, Janab Hasan Kamal, poetess Shabeena Adeeb, Shri Rajesh Reddy, Janab Mansoor Usmani, Janab Aizaz Popular Merathi, Janab Ehsaan Qureshi etc have been invited to perform in these Mushairas. Besides, other famous and regional poets will also participate.