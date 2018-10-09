Global Recurrent Malignant Glioma Market Research Report: Ken Research

“Recurrent Malignant Glioma Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2018″, a clinical trial report by GlobalData throws light on the global trial scenario of the recurrent malignant glioma. It contains the trial numbers, trial enrolment, trial status and covers clinical trials by region, countries (G7 and E7), regions and phase. A trend analysis of the past years’ trials enrolment as well as analysis of the status of these trials, listings of on-going drug trials and a subsequent projection can help players to identify opportunities, markets and investments.

Gliomas are tumours formed from the glial cells in human brain that are responsible for the support of the nerve cells. These are rapidly progressive and highly invasive brain tumours, classified into four grades depending on the severity of the occurrence. While there has been boom of development and evolution in research for the treatment of cancer; there has been comparatively little advancement in treating malignant glioma and reducing the recurrence of the disease. Novel therapeutics are being worked upon and organizations are participating in the global clinical trials to find effective treatments that could increase the survival chances as well as survival span of the patients.

Some of the market players involved in these global trials of recurrent malignant glioma is known names of the global pharma industry. These includes F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co Inc., Insys Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co Ltd, AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Co, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Tactical Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc.

Current treatments for malignant glioma are multimodal. These are divided into chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy and radiation therapy, which are further divided into sub-categories. When it comes to the global market for glioma therapeutics, it has been dominated by North America and Europe, driven by their advanced technologies. However, Asia is believed to be the next competitor in near future, with countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea, already progressing in their research work and participation. Companies are eyeing these markets for strategic expansions and investments. The process is further being aided by support from government agencies in terms of policies and increase in research funding from private entities.

The global clinical trials market is on rise and is expected to show significant growth in next decade. The factors driving this growth are expected to be, increasing globalization of clinical trials, advancement in technology and demand for more research in the biotech-medical field. However a couple of challenges that the market face are high attrition in the clinical trials-specially in case of cancer treatments and high prices of new- generation drugs. But, with the increase in population, diversity in the medical cases, as well as overall development of the emerging economies; the industry has shifted its focus to these markets. Thanks to the developments in globalization, new services and avenues have surfaced that now helps the mid-size and small size organizations and research institutes to have access to data and research platforms that were earlier only available with the biotech-pharma giants.

